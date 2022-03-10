Maguire confirmed for World Invitation in Antrim

Leona Maguire will play in Ireland for the first time since her inaugural LPGA Tour victory when she competes in this summer’s ISPS HANDA World Invitational in Antrim.
The Cavan native became the first Irish player to win an LPGA Tour event when she landed the LPGA Drive On Championship in February with a three stroke victory over Lexi Thompson in Fort Myers, Florida.
And the 27-year-old has described the chance to again play in front of Irish fans 'as incredible.'
The ISPS HANDA World Invitational is in fact two tournaments – a DP World Tour competition and a co-sanctioned LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour event – which will be played concurrently at Galgorm and Massereene from August 11th-14th. The fields - 144 men and 144 women - will both play for equal prize funds of €1.35m
“I’m really excited to return,” said Maguire. “I was disappointed I couldn’t make it last year, but I watched it on TV and it looked like a fantastic week, and I heard great things from the players who were there.
"It’s been an incredible six months for me and I’ve received so much support from home since winning on the LPGA Tour, so to go back and play in front of the Irish fans for the first time at Galgorm and Massereene is going to be incredible. I can’t wait.”