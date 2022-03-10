Maguire confirmed for World Invitation in Antrim

The Cavan native became the first Irish player to win an LPGA Tour event when she landed the LPGA Drive On Championship in February with a three stroke victory over Lexi Thompson in Fort Myers, Florida.
Maguire confirmed for World Invitation in Antrim

Leona Maguire will play in Ireland for the first time since her inaugural LPGA Tour victory when she competes in this summer’s ISPS HANDA World Invitational in Antrim

Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 13:35
TJ Galvin

Leona Maguire will play in Ireland for the first time since her inaugural LPGA Tour victory when she competes in this summer’s ISPS HANDA World Invitational in Antrim. 

The Cavan native became the first Irish player to win an LPGA Tour event when she landed the LPGA Drive On Championship in February with a three stroke victory over Lexi Thompson in Fort Myers, Florida.

And the 27-year-old has described the chance to again play in front of Irish fans 'as incredible.' 

The ISPS HANDA World Invitational is in fact two tournaments  – a DP World Tour competition and a co-sanctioned LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour event – which will be played concurrently at Galgorm and Massereene from August 11th-14th. The fields - 144 men and 144 women - will both play for equal prize funds of €1.35m

“I’m really excited to return,” said Maguire. “I was disappointed I couldn’t make it last year, but I watched it on TV and it looked like a fantastic week, and I heard great things from the players who were there. 

"It’s been an incredible six months for me and I’ve received so much support from home since winning on the LPGA Tour, so to go back and play in front of the Irish fans for the first time at Galgorm and Massereene is going to be incredible. I can’t wait.”

More in this section

THE PLAYERS Championship - Previews Georgia on his mind? Seamus Power is taking one 'major' at a time
THE PLAYERS Championship - Previews Shane Lowry getting the major vibe off Sawgrass
Poland Russia Ukraine War Justin Thomas facing up to tough task in Players history bid
Tiger Woods becomes emotional during his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday on night (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Tiger Woods becomes emotional during Golf Hall of Fame induction speech

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up