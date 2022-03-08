Rory McIlroy: 'I'm a lot more comfortable with my game coming in this year'

RORY McIlroy arrives at the richest event in the history of golf hoping to fashion something “special.”

“Obviously the prize fund ($20 million) is huge, and that's great,” he said Tuesday at the TOC Sawgrass Stadium Course. “But there's a lot of other things that go into the event to make it feel the way it is and make it feel special.”

McIlroy has had a unique history with the PGA Tour’s flagship event. In 2010 after winning his first PGA Tour event in the Quail Hollow Championship, McIlroy renounced his PGA Tour membership at the advice of former agent Chubby Chandler and decided to play on the European Tour.

Any member who rescinds his card is restricted to 10 events and banned from picking it back up for one year. Despite the Players not counting against that restriction, McIlroy famously chose to skip it in 2011 despite his then No. 6 ranking. His dislike of the TPC Sawgrass course, where he missed the cut in his first two starts in 2009-10, was cited as his reason, and he caught guff for his decision.

He returned to full PGA Tour stature in 2012 as a reigning US Open champion, but missed his third consecutive cut. Then his fortunes at Sawgrass flipped in 2013 with the first of three consecutive top-10 finishes. Then in 2019 – after the Players moved back to its original March place on the schedule – McIlroy broke through and won it.

“I would say my relationship with this tournament has definitely changed over the years,” McIlroy said. “I wasn't a huge fan of it in May, so the date change to March … I feel like it sort of brought the tournament back to sort of what it was.

“I always feel like this time of the season everything is sort of ramping up, and this is the first really, really, really big event. … From the start of my career where it wasn't one of my favorites, it's certainly up there in at least the top half dozen that I want to play and want to make sure that my game is in shape for."

McIlroy’s pandemic delayed title defense did not go well in 2021, shooting himself out of it immediately with an opening 79 as he was in the midst of addressing some issues that had infected his swing and started incorporating advice from Pete Cowan into his enviable swing.

He comes back this year with full crowds and full confidence in his swing.

“I came in here last year not very confident in my golf game. I didn't feel like I was playing well. I sort of had a two-way miss going. I was missing it left, missing it right. So I'm a lot more comfortable with my game coming in this year,” he said Tuesday.

“I don't want to tempt fate, but there would have to be a drastic change in my game from now until Thursday for me to go and shoot 79 in the first round, but it is golf and you never know.”

At age 32 and ranked No. 6 in the world, McIlroy stares at a new world order in front of him. For the first time in the history of the Official World Golf Rankings, the leading five players are all in their 20s – Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler. Three of them weren’t even members of the PGA Tour when McIlroy won the Players in 2019, yet this week Morikawa, Hovland and Scheffler each have a chance to ascend to No. 1 in the world with a win this week.

Despite that generational turnover elevated the depth of candidates in events like the majors, Players and WGCs, McIlroy doesn’t see it as a hurdle when the opportunity arises to snatch a victory.

“I think you've seen the trend in golf over the years where the top guys have gotten younger and younger,” McIlroy acknowledged. “Yeah, Collin, Viktor, Jon Rahm – these guys coming out of college, they're ready to be superstars and they're sort of candidates to be No. 1 in the world.

“I don't think it makes it harder to close out tournaments – it does, obviously, if the fields are deeper, but none of that's necessarily in my control. I can't control what those guys do. All I can do is go out and play the best golf that I can, and if that's good enough to win tournaments, that's great. And if it's not, then you have to try to make improvements and see where you can.

“I still feel like my best golf is more than good enough to win the biggest golf tournaments in the world, so I don't worry about that.”

McIlroy got off to a torrid 7-under start last week in the Arnold Palmer Championship, but as the course conditions and weather stiffened he shot 8-over on the weekend and left Bay Hill frustrated with the challenges players faced. As usual, McIlroy spoke for many when he griped about what many deemed a setup that crossed a line.

“It wasn't misconstrued, I was definitely complaining,” McIlroy said Tuesday with a laugh. “Look, it was the same for everyone. I certainly get that. But there was a lot of alcoholic beverages being drunk in the locker room when I went in there on Sunday afternoon by a lot of players, so it wasn't just me out there having a rough time.”

A completely different challenge awaits this week, with a weather forecast that calls for plenty of rain and gradually colder weather due by the weekend. “Just try to handle the conditions as best as we can and try to shoot a couple of solid scores and get through to the weekend and go from there,” McIlroy said.

As always, McIlroy weighed in on more than just the state of his game and the tournament at hand.

On the status of the Saudi-back purported rival tour and Phil Mickelson’s prominent fall from grace: “I'm sort of over the whole thing and ready to move on.”

On Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “I think what's going on in Ukraine is absolutely horrible. I think everyone would agree with that. It's absolutely brutal. It's sad. It's heartbreaking to see what's happening to that country and those people and the families. It's something that I don't understand. My knowledge on geopolitical stuff is very low, but I just think from just a human side of things, it's just horrible what's going on.”

On Tiger Woods being inducted Wednesday in the World Golf Hall of Fame: “Of course he was going to be a Hall of Famer when he was 5 years old. It's really cool. It's cool that he's here. It's cool that it's happening. And yeah, I think he's at a stage in his life where he probably appreciates all this a little bit more at this point. I always say, we all that are playing here this week have to thank Tiger for where the game is and where the tour is.”