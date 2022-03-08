Rory McIlroy paired with Thomas and Morikawa at the Players

Rory McIlroy has been grouped alongside defending champion Justin Thomas and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa for the first two rounds of The Players.
McIlroy, who won the event in 2019 before missing the cut in last year's contest, will tee off at 5.56pm (Irish time) on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.
Playing partner Thomas will be looking to become the first player to win back-to-back editions of the PGA Tour's flagship event.
Shane Lowry is the first Irish man in action - he tees off 1.24pm alongside Lucas Glover and Matthew Wolff while West Waterford's Seamus Power - who is hoping to keep his Masters dream alive will be in action at 6.18pm in a group which contains Luke List and Taylor Moore.
THURSDAY/FIRST ROUND (All times Irish)