Rory McIlroy calls Bay Hill set-up 'crazy golf' after another rough weekend

SCOTTIE Scheffler successfully emerged from a golf tournament so attritional it was worthy of an X-rating. Rory McIlroy snapped a wedge in half. Adam Scott, the nicest man on the fairways, declined post-round media duties on the basis he had “nothing good to say”. Another of the world’s elite wandered around the Bay Hill car park, claiming to be “looking for the USGA sign”. This was indeed far more US Open than standard Tour stop.

Scheffler will care little about the backdrop. A fourth-round of 72 secured the Arnold Palmer Invitational by one, at five under par, from Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Billy Horschel. There was contrasting emotion therein. Hatton’s 69 was superb. Hovland could fare no better than plus five over the weekend. “This stings,” Hovland admitted. Horschel watched a 30ft putt slide by on the 72nd green. If it had gone in, he would have forced extra holes.

Instead, Scheffler celebrated a second win within a month and three starts. A comfortable two-putt from 69ft on the final green emphasised the 25-year-old’s nerveless touch. So, too, did eight pars and a birdie on the back nine. Scheffler is the real deal.

The subplot relates to how much this brutal battle – caused by thick rough, a whipping breeze and baked greens – will affect the thoughts of players returning. “I’m glad I’m off that golf course, I’m glad I’m done,” said Gary Woodland, who shared fifth.

Golfers aren’t particularly of a mind to have their belief shattered immediately before the biggest non-major week of the year, at the Players Championship. McIlroy, whose temper had got the better of him at the 12th, admitted he was “venting” but believes course setup has to change.

“I feel punch drunk,” said McIlroy after a 76. “The weekend, it’s like crazy golf. You just don’t get rewarded for good shots. I’m hitting good shots. I’m swinging the club well. I’m chipping well. I’m putting well. But it can knock your confidence whenever the conditions are like this.

“I don’t mind golf courses being penal when you miss, but it’s not rewarding good shots. I think that’s where it starts to get across the line. I think as well the frustration is, it's a carbon copy of what's happened the last three years here.”

McIlroy led after 18 holes this time around, opening in 65. He then shot 72-76-76 to tie for 13th.

In 2021, he went 66-71-72-76. In 2020, he went 66-73-73-76.

Full-field scores from the Arnold Palmer Invitational Many courses player tougher, to some degree, on the weekend, but McIlroy believes the Bay Hill crew is turning it up more than just a notch.

“I think it's just a golf-course setup issue and maybe just trying to make it a little less penal when you miss, I guess. Or not even less penal when you miss. I don't mind golf courses being penal when you miss, but it's not rewarding good shots. I think that's where it starts to get across the line,” he said.

McIlroy wasn’t alone in his exasperation.

“I'm glad I'm off that golf course. I'm glad I'm done,” said Gary Woodland, who finished eagle-double bogey-bogey to go from outright leader to T-5.

“We know the weekends are pretty brutal here,” said Tyrrell Hatton, the 2020 API champ, who shot one of only four rounds under par on Sunday to finish T-2.

“I think the greens get so quick sometimes, pin positions just seem brutal. And it's just, like I said, you have to play defensively and try your best to get the ball as close as you can.”

Added McIlroy: “They need to do something about it. There's a lot of guys that sort of stay away this week to get ready for next week.”

Upcoming is The Players Championship and its boosted $20-million purse. All of the aforementioned said they feel confident in their games, despite any weekend woes (Hatton shot 78 in Round 3, ahead of his closing 69). A major opportunity awaits at TPC Sawgrass.

There is little time to recover from the Bay Hill beating, but a little time is all that is needed.

“I just need a day off tomorrow to forget about what's happened this week,” said McIlroy, the 2019 Players champ, “and then just sort of focus on next week.”

