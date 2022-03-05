Murphy races into Challenge Tour contention in South Africa

Kinsale’s John Murphy slammed his foot on the gas and played 30 holes in a sensational 10-under par to move into contention for his maiden Challenge Tour title in the Mangaung Open in South Africa.

The 23-year old former Walker Cup star had 12 holes of his weather-delayed second round to compete and made the most of it in the morning, firing an eagle and five birdies against a bogey and a double-bogey in a 68 to move up to 41st on seven-under at halfway.

Tom McKibbin shot 70 to make the six-under cut on the mark as Richard O’Donovan missed by two after a 69 with Robin Dawson three shots further back after a 73.

But it was Murphy who caught fire in the afternoon, carding a bogey-free, eight-under 64 to move up to tied eighth on 15-under, just four shots behind Scotland’s Craig Ross.

The Cork star was eight strokes behind halfway leader MJ Viljoen but took advantage of receptive conditions to make eight birdies in his 64 as Ross got to 19-under with two holes of his third round to complete when play was suspended overnight due to thunder and lightning.

“It was nice to put a bogey-free round together,” said Murphy, who made four birdies on each nine. “I’ve been waiting a while for that one with no mistakes on the scorecard. I played lovely out there.

“It’s scoreable, but you still have to go out and do it. But I made eight birdies and 10 pars, so it was nice to have a mistake-free scorecard and feel good about my game.

“The greens are not too soft, so you can fire at the pins and they will be fine. So absolutely, it was gettable out there. They didn’t set it up too tough and there were certainly scores out there.

“But you still had to go and do it it was, so it’s nice to put a decent number together.”

Ross holds a one-shot lead over South Africa’s Jbe Kruger, who carded a course record 61 before round three was suspended.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in contention,” Murphy said. “These last few weeks, I’ve been trotting along in the middle of the leaderboards, so I felt I was close to playing well and thankfully, I managed to play well today and put myself up there.

“I’m still going to be a decent few back heading into tomorrow, but I’m looking forward to going out and trying to shoot a number.

“I think I found something in my game there the last few days, and I certainly feel a lot better with the irons, so I’m just going try and go out and make as many good swings as possible and see where that leaves me.” McKibbin was tied 71st on six-under, level for the day after mixing five birdies with five bogeys, with two holes to complete on Sunday.

On the DP World Tour, Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson opened up a four-shot lead heading into the final round of the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Chasing his maiden win, the Scot (25) card a five-under 66 to lead on 11-under par from Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult and India’s Shubhankar Sharma.

Niall Kearney is the best of the Irish, tied for 39th on three-under after a 69 with Paul Dunne 60th on level after a 71.

Jonathan Caldwell shot 72 to lie a shot further back with Cormac Sharvin seven-over after a 78.

On the Alps Tour, West Waterford’s Gary Hurley made nine birdies in a seven-under 65 to move to within two shots of the lead heading into the final round of the New Giza Golf Club in Cairo.

The Aglish native is tied for fourth on 11-under par and chasing Portugal’s Tomas Bessa Guimaraes, whose 65 gave him a one-stroke lead over Spain’s Joel Moscatel and French amateur Julien Sale.

Naas’ Jonathan Yates is tied 10th on eight-under after a 70 with Portmarnock’s Conor Purcell tied 13th on seven-under after a 66.

Mallow’s James Sugrue shot 73 to miss the three-under cut by two shots with David Carey also carding a 73 to finish on level par. Paul McBride shot 75 and Simon Bryan a 78 to finish well off the pace on eight-over.

In amateur golf, Royal Dublin’s Hugh Foley fell on the 20th to England’s John Gough in the quarter-finals of the Spanish Amateur Championship for the Copa del Rey at Sherry Golf Jerez in Cádiz.

Gough went on to beat Germany’s Yannick Malik 2 and 1 in the semi-finals and will face Michael Alexander Mjaaseth of Norway, a 1 up winner over Spain’s Luis Masaveu, in Sunday’s 36-hole final.

In the Copa de la Reina for the Spanish Ladies Amateur at Real Club Pineda in Seville, Spain’s Cayetana Fernández will face Germany’s Charlotte Back for the title.