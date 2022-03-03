Rory in the zone at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy will take the Ryder Cup captaincy when he wants it but Graeme McDowell admitted at Bay Hill his decision not to put his hat in the ring this year could cost him his chance of leading the team one day.

The 42-year old finished the day in a familiar position in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, three strokes behind an impressive McIlroy, who made an eagle and six birdies in a seven-under 65 to lead by two strokes in the clubhouse from Americans Beau Hossler, Billy Horschel, and JJ Spaun.

It was a sensational display of play from the tee from McIlroy and from McDowell whose four-under 68 left him tied for third with with Sunjae Im, Will Zalatoris, and Adam Scott.

The 2010 Ryder Cup hero’s PGA Tour exemption runs out this year, which is why he opted not to put his name forward for the 2023 Ryder Cup captaincy, admitting it would be tantamount to announcing he can’t compete any more.

“I desperately want to get back playing consistently well at a high level again rather than maybe taking my attention away and taking the Ryder Cup captaincy,” McDowell admitted.

“Maybe part of me would be suggesting that I’m not good enough to make the team. To be able to compete at a high level, I have to have that belief. If I take the captaincy, then that belief’s not there… I’d love to be captain one day, but if I don’t take it this time, I’m aware I might miss, which would be disappointing.”

McDowell has twice finished second at Bay Hill where the major championship demands of straight hitting and disciplined iron play suit his style. “I’ve always enjoyed the test here,” he said

Tiger Woods won the event eight times and that makes it a good training ground for McIlroy, who admits he might close out more events but appears to be trending perfectly for the Masters.

“I think with the experience I have and the tournaments that I have closed out in my career, if you’re two ahead with five to play, I think you should win that, yeah,” McIlroy said of his loss to Viktor Hovland in the Dubai Desert Classic in January, just eight weeks after that shirt-ripping loss to Collin Morikawa in the DP World Tour Championship.

“I’d say 25% of the time it’s someone’s just played better than you, and you’ve given it your all. But I’d say three-quarters of the time there’s self-error there somewhere.”

McIlroy was one-over after two but played the four par-fives in five under with the highlight an eagle from 41 feet at the 16th (his seventh).

“You can play within yourself here and still shoot a good score, I feel, if you’re just disciplined and pick off the birdies where you’re supposed to,” he said.

Pádraig Harrington made two bogeys and a birdie in a 73 but Séamus Power had several visits to water and struggled to an eight-over 80, the damage done by a double bogey six at the 18th, a triple bogey seven at the third and a closing double-bogey six at the ninth, where he drove out of bounds.

Leading scores (USA unless stated, Par 72):

65: Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

68: Sung Jae Im (Kor), Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Adam Scott (Aus), Will Zalatoris

69: Talor Gooch, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Chris Kirk, Adam Long

70: Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Davis Riley, Scottie Scheffler, Brendan Steele, Nick Taylor (Can), Lee Westwood (Eng), Gary Woodland, Cameron Young

71: Keegan Bradley, Doug Ghim, Branden Grace (Rsa), Troy Merritt, Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith (Can), Pat Perez, Greyson Sigg

72: Zach Johnson, Keith Mitchell, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Chez Reavie

73: Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Henrik Stenson (Swe), Sahith Theegala, Kevin Tway, Padraig Harrington (Irl)

74: Sam Bennett, Jonathan Byrd, Luke List, Sean O’Hair, Thomas Pieters (Bel), Aaron Rai (Eng), Justin Rose (Eng), Nick Watney

Others:

80: Seamus Power (Irl)