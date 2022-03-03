Rory McIlroy sets the mark at the Arnold Palmer with an opening 65

Rory McIlroy, the champion at Bay Hill in 2018, scorched to an opening-round 65 and seven under to lead the Arnold Palmer Invitational by three shots on Day One from his compatriot Graeme McDowell, Adam Scott, Sungjae Im and Will Zalatoris.

McIlroy said this week that Bay Hil suited his eye and he's posted top-10 finishes in his last five appearances at the course. He was out of the blocks fast again Thursday, blending an eagle and six birdies with a lone bogey to finish three strokes ahead of the rest of the morning starters, with Graeme McDowell tied-second

Beginning on the back nine, McIlroy missed an eight-foot birdie opportunity at the 10th and failed to get up and down from off the green to save par at the next, before bouncing back by following a two-putt birdie at the par-five 12th by holing from the fringe at the 13th to pick up another shot.

He holed a 40-foot eagle at the 16th and birdied the 18th to reach the turn in 32, with back-to-back birdies from the third then lifting him to six under and into the solo lead.

"It's one of these courses that I don't feel like I have to do anything special to compete," McIlroy said on the eve of the tournament. "I can play within myself, you take care of the par fives here, you play conservatively the rest of the way especially how the course has been set up the past few years "You play for your pars and then you try to pick off birdies on the par fives and some of the easier holes and if you just keep doing that day after day you are going to find yourself around the top of the leaderboard.

"It's been a course that's fit my eye from the first time I played here, and just one of those courses that I enjoy coming back to and feel like I can contend at."

McIlroy made a two-putt gain at the par-five sixth and found himself three ahead when compatriot McDowell – who briefly held the solo lead – posted a closing bogey from the back of the ninth green.

The four-time major champion rolled in an eight-footer to save par at the eighth and splashed out of the sand to close range on his final hole, maintaining his blemish-free second nine and giving him a commanding advantage over the rest of the field.