Rory McIlroy: Let's cut Phil Mickelson some slack, the players want to see him back

The latest public blow to under-fire Phil Mickelson was delivered before an unforeseen boost after Rory McIlroy called for clemency towards the six-time major champion.

In December, Mickelson claimed he won the PGA Tour’s inaugural player impact program which rewards those who bring attention to the sport. It has now emerged Tiger Woods actually took the $8m top prize despite not hitting a shot in competition during 2021. “How is this possible?” asked Tour professional Kevin Na. Mickelson was second, which carries a $6m payout. Woods could not resist a social media jibe at his old adversary as the results were published. Five criteria – internet searches, earned media, social media, TV sponsor exposure and public awareness – were used to determine a top 10.

Mickelson is taking a break from golf and has lost sponsors after being engulfed in a scandal related to his comments about a Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway tour.

McIlroy initially branded Mickelson’s words “naive, egotistical, selfish, ignorant.” But speaking before the Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy said Mickelson should be afforded some leeway.

“It is unfortunate,” said McIlroy of Mickelson’s situation. “I think Phil has been a wonderful ambassador for the game of golf, still is a wonderful ambassador for the game of golf.

“Look, Phil will be back. I think the players want to see him back. He’s done such a wonderful job for the game of golf and he’s represented the game very, very well for the entirety of his career.

“We all make mistakes. We all say things we want to take back. No one is different in that regard. But we should be allowed to make mistakes. We should be allowed to ask for forgiveness and for people to forgive us and move on. Hopefully, he comes back at some stage, he will be, people will welcome him back and be glad that he is back.”

McIlroy finished third in the impact programme earning him $3.5m. Unlike Na, he has no problem with Woods’ position. “You look at the 10 guys that are on there, and they’re the 10 guys that have been at the top of the game or have been around the top of the game for a long time,” said McIlroy.

“Obviously, everyone’s seen the five metrics that go into it and how everyone ranked in those metrics. I feel like it’s a pretty self-explanatory system. That’s how the numbers rolled out. It’s certainly not something that I’m checking up on every week to see where I’m at but I think it went the way most of us expected it to go.”

McIlroy will have Adam Scott and Sepp Straka for company over rounds one and two at Bay Hill.

“This is a course that has fitted my eye from the first time I played here,” said McIlroy, who won here in 2018.

"I can play within myself, you take care of the par fives here, you play conservatively the rest of the way especially how the course has been set up the past few years "You play for your pars and then you try to pick off birdies on the par fives and some of the easier holes and if you just keep doing that day after day you are going to find yourself around the top of the leaderboard.

"It's been a course that's fit my eye from the first time I played here, and just one of those courses that I enjoy coming back to and feel like I can contend at.

"(But) it's a different course set-up this year. It's a departure from what they've done the last few years.

"The rough is thick off the fairways, but then what they've done is they've taken out a lot of these run-off areas off the greens where historically you'd miss a green and run off and you'd still have to chip off short grass, for example, and now that's all been filled in with rough.

"There's just so many areas that there were run-offs and sort of tight areas, which I think lends itself to the better chippers of the golf ball, and that's been sort of taken away this year.

"I don't quite understand why they've done that, but it's definitely a different test than one in previous years."

McIlroy's victory at Bay Hill came 18 months after the death of tournament host Arnold Palmer, who traditionally sat beside the 18th green to congratulate the winner of the event.

But the Northern Irishman was still presented with the red sweater given to the champion and was asked about its whereabouts in his pre-tournament press conference.

"It's in my wardrobe," added McIlroy, who won the Tour Championship on the same day that Palmer died in September 2016.

"I have not broken it out since then. It's a little scratchy. It wouldn't be that comfortable on the skin, but it's obviously very, very nice to have in the wardrobe.

"I wish Arnold would have been around to be with me on the 18th green then. That would have been the icing on the cake. But I got to spend a couple of years with him here in 2015 and 2016, and I'll always appreciate those times that we did spend together."

Bryson DeChambeau, the defending champion, has pulled out because of injury with Jason Day’s withdrawal announced on Wednesday. Personal reasons have been cited for Day’s absence.

