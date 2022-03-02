Women's pro golf returns with Irish Open set for Dromoland

The Ladies European Tour event will be held from September 22-25
Women's pro golf returns with Irish Open set for Dromoland

A golfer tees off on a frosty morning at Dromoland Castle Golf Club today.

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 15:02

This year's Women’s Irish Open will be held at Dromoland Castle in Clare, the course has announced.

The Ladies European Tour event will be held from September 22-25 and is being supported by the Irish Government and Clare County Council. This will be the first time women’s professional golf will be played in the country since 2012.

In its 15 stagings, the Championship has been won by some of Europe’s top golfers including Norway’s Suzann Pettersen, Sweden’s Sophie Gustafson, England’s Laura Davies and Solheim Cup winning Captain, Scotland’s Catriona Matthew. 

Alexandra Armas, Chief Executive of the Ladies European Tour, said: “We are delighted to see the Women’s Irish Open return to the LET Schedule in 2022. It is our objective that all the players who want to come and play on the LET can make a living from golf. This means more tournaments, bigger prize funds as well as increased TV coverage. 

"We are grateful to Dromoland Castle and the Irish Government for their support in enabling the Women’s Irish Open return to the LET in 2022 after a 10-year absence. 2022 is already a record-breaking season for the LET in terms of the greatest number of tournaments and prize money in our 44-year history and will no doubt be further enhanced by what we expect to be a very popular stop for the Irish Open at the incredible Dromoland Castle.” 

Mark Nolan, Managing Director at Dromoland Castle added: “We are absolutely thrilled that Dromoland Castle will play host to this year’s Women’s Irish Open. The return of women’s professional golf to Ireland is hugely important to the further development of women’s golf in Ireland. All of us at Dromoland Castle are delighted to be able to support women’s golf and look forward to extending our legendary hospitality and showcasing the estate’s world class facilities to Europe’s top golfers. At Dromoland, we are also continuously striving to improve our environmental practices and are delighted to confirm that our aim is to deliver the most green and sustainable tournament in Ireland.” 

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin and Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers welcomed the announcement.

Ms Martin said: “My department is engaged in various sport schemes that advocate for the development of women’s sport. I am delighted, as part of that commitment, to be able to support the return of the Women’s Irish Open. Golf provides an important sporting opportunity for people right across Ireland whilst also making a significant contribution to tourism."

More in this section

Zach Johnson File Photo Zach Johnson confirmed as US skipper for 2023 Ryder Cup 
The Honda Classic - Final Round Shane Lowry: 'It's a tough one to take. Just got stolen away from me today'
Golf - MasterCard Senior Open - Round Four - Sunningdale Open Greg Norman accuses PGA Tour of ‘bullying’ players with rival league ban threat
<p> Peter O'Keeffe at Douglas Golf Club</p>

Peter O'Keeffe leads Irish in Copa del Rey

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up