Women's pro golf returns with Irish Open set for Dromoland

This year's Women’s Irish Open will be held at Dromoland Castle in Clare, the course has announced.

The Ladies European Tour event will be held from September 22-25 and is being supported by the Irish Government and Clare County Council. This will be the first time women’s professional golf will be played in the country since 2012.

In its 15 stagings, the Championship has been won by some of Europe’s top golfers including Norway’s Suzann Pettersen, Sweden’s Sophie Gustafson, England’s Laura Davies and Solheim Cup winning Captain, Scotland’s Catriona Matthew.

Alexandra Armas, Chief Executive of the Ladies European Tour, said: “We are delighted to see the Women’s Irish Open return to the LET Schedule in 2022. It is our objective that all the players who want to come and play on the LET can make a living from golf. This means more tournaments, bigger prize funds as well as increased TV coverage.

"We are grateful to Dromoland Castle and the Irish Government for their support in enabling the Women’s Irish Open return to the LET in 2022 after a 10-year absence. 2022 is already a record-breaking season for the LET in terms of the greatest number of tournaments and prize money in our 44-year history and will no doubt be further enhanced by what we expect to be a very popular stop for the Irish Open at the incredible Dromoland Castle.”

Mark Nolan, Managing Director at Dromoland Castle added: “We are absolutely thrilled that Dromoland Castle will play host to this year’s Women’s Irish Open. The return of women’s professional golf to Ireland is hugely important to the further development of women’s golf in Ireland. All of us at Dromoland Castle are delighted to be able to support women’s golf and look forward to extending our legendary hospitality and showcasing the estate’s world class facilities to Europe’s top golfers. At Dromoland, we are also continuously striving to improve our environmental practices and are delighted to confirm that our aim is to deliver the most green and sustainable tournament in Ireland.”

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin and Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers welcomed the announcement.

Ms Martin said: “My department is engaged in various sport schemes that advocate for the development of women’s sport. I am delighted, as part of that commitment, to be able to support the return of the Women’s Irish Open. Golf provides an important sporting opportunity for people right across Ireland whilst also making a significant contribution to tourism."