Shane Lowry's Honda Classic bid washed away in final hole deluge

Frustration for Irish man as Austrian Sepp Straka claims maiden Tour success
Shane Lowry's Honda Classic bid washed away in final hole deluge

ON THE NUMBER: Ireland's Shane Lowry walks on the 16th green at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. 

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 23:01
Tony Leen

Sepp Straka has become the first Austrian to win on the PGA Tour as he claimed his first title by overhauling Ireland's Shane Lowry down the stretch at the Honda Classic in Florida.

Straka finished a shot clear of Lowry on ten under, the Irish man left cursing a late thunder shower which hampered his final hole bid for a birdie that would have forced a play off.

Daniel Berger came into the final round five shots clear but gave up that lead within the opening five holes. He finished with a 74 on seven under.

Straka claimed birdies at No's 14, 15 and the last for a one-shot victory and the eighth international winner on the tour this year.

Lowry pulled his tee shot at the par 5 finishing hole, having waited for the fairway to clear after a heavy shower of rain at PGA National.

DRIVE: Lowry at the fourth during the final round of The Honda Classic
DRIVE: Lowry at the fourth during the final round of The Honda Classic

Straka, meanwhile, had the advantage of perfect conditions for his drive and approach to 18th, and he rolled down an eagle putt to a few inches for a birdie and a closing 66. He set the target for Lowry at ten under.

The Offaly man laid up to 115 yards from the rough with his approach to the last, but in teeming rain, he overcooked the wedge leaving him a 30 footer to force the plan off.

He left the putt short and right for a closing 67 and a frustrating finish.

Said Straka: "My caddie John Davenport was great on the 18th fairway, we took an extra club. It's an honour to be the first Austrian to win a PGA Tour event. I just knew I had to keep my head down. My wife flew down this morning to surprise me and I couldn't have done anything without my family."

More in this section

The Honda Classic - Round One Lowry stays patient as Harrington recovery bid undone by late double bogey 
'Winning freed me up to play Seamus Power golf' 'Winning freed me up to play Seamus Power golf'
Brooks Koepka: Mickelson backlash won't stop some players 'selling out' to Saudi Super League Brooks Koepka: Mickelson backlash won't stop some players 'selling out' to Saudi Super League
<p>Greg Norman has accused the PGA Tour of “bullying” players with the threat of a ban if they join a rival league (Nick Potts/PA)</p>

Greg Norman accuses PGA Tour of ‘bullying’ players with rival league ban threat

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up