Shane Lowry's Honda Classic bid washed away in final hole deluge

Sepp Straka has become the first Austrian to win on the PGA Tour as he claimed his first title by overhauling Ireland's Shane Lowry down the stretch at the Honda Classic in Florida.

Straka finished a shot clear of Lowry on ten under, the Irish man left cursing a late thunder shower which hampered his final hole bid for a birdie that would have forced a play off.

Daniel Berger came into the final round five shots clear but gave up that lead within the opening five holes. He finished with a 74 on seven under.

Straka claimed birdies at No's 14, 15 and the last for a one-shot victory and the eighth international winner on the tour this year.

Lowry pulled his tee shot at the par 5 finishing hole, having waited for the fairway to clear after a heavy shower of rain at PGA National.

DRIVE: Lowry at the fourth during the final round of The Honda Classic

Straka, meanwhile, had the advantage of perfect conditions for his drive and approach to 18th, and he rolled down an eagle putt to a few inches for a birdie and a closing 66. He set the target for Lowry at ten under.

The Offaly man laid up to 115 yards from the rough with his approach to the last, but in teeming rain, he overcooked the wedge leaving him a 30 footer to force the plan off.

He left the putt short and right for a closing 67 and a frustrating finish.

Said Straka: "My caddie John Davenport was great on the 18th fairway, we took an extra club. It's an honour to be the first Austrian to win a PGA Tour event. I just knew I had to keep my head down. My wife flew down this morning to surprise me and I couldn't have done anything without my family."