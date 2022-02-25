'Winning freed me up to play Seamus Power golf'

Seamus Power looks every inch the million dollars-plus he has already earned in prize money this season as he sits in the Palmer Clubhouse at the K Club, yet the newly-minted PGA Tour winner has not forgotten the darker days when he skipped tournaments for fear of missing the cut.

Power, 34, is a product of West Waterford Golf Club but his arrival this week at the venue that wants to get back to hosting professional tour events marked a journey coming full circle. As a kid he was behind the ropes at a European Open staged here but today he has the K Club logo sewn proudly above the Irish Tricolour on his Tour bag to mark the start of a two-year attachment to the Co. Kildare hotel and golf resort.

The arrangement reflects Power’s current status at 46 in the men’s Official Golf World Rankings that has come after finding his groove on the PGA Tour and embarking on astonishing run of form over the past 18 months that has seen him win last season’s Barbasol Championship and collect three top-10 finishes so far in 2021-22, including a tie for third at the Sony Open in Hawaii last month.

Power said his hard-earned exemption on the PGA Tour through to the end of 2023 has transformed his approach to tournament play, freeing him from the agonies of battling to keep his card that filtered through to every clutch putt and piled further pressure onto his shoulders.

It has been a long time coming and he wishes he could have learned some of his lessons sooner but Power is stronger for his experiences grinding for four years on the eGolf Tour around the south-eastern United States.

“I don’t find any one real bad low,” he said. “Golf is tough. I remember several times being close enough to tears sometimes and not like tears of sadness but it is so frustrating at times, it just drives you up the wall.

“On the PGA Tour it is one thing, it is different. But I remember I was on the mini tours and you are watching your bank balance going like this (pointing down) and I remember skipping a couple of tournaments, in 2012, because if I missed these two cuts I could be out of money and that was tough going.

“It went from the lowest to the highest. Even when I won on tour I don’t think I felt as good as I did in 2012 when I won 15 grand and the weight of the world was off your shoulder and I felt like I was a millionaire. It was the greatest thing ever.”

Power these days has accrued more than $6m in prize money, $1.588m of it so far this season alone, as much as he earned in his tournament-winning season in 20-21. Not bad for a guy who was 505th in the rankings in June 2020.

“The biggest (difference), the easiest way to describe it, I just kind of figured out I was going to play, and it sounds clichéd, but Seamus Power golf.

“For a while I was trying improve swings to look like this person or that person. You see someone doing this and ‘oh, maybe I need to do that’. So then it was just do my own thing, this is how I play. These are my misses, that’s what they’re going to be, so I would learn to live with my own tendencies and try and improve them where I can, and also play my own game.

“It’s really freed me up. I always had a good short game. My short game would save me and push me over the edge a little bit better and my long game has come along with it. It’s been a nice turnaround and it’s helping me get off to a good start to the season.

“It’s a strange sport and I’m very impressed with some of the young guys coming out now, they look like they’re ready. Physically I can see how guys can be ready at 21, 22 but mentally it’s not easy. I’m 34 and it’s still a challenge because you’re looking at putts and shots here and there, like I’ve had shots in my career that are whether you keep a card or lose a card, make a cut, all these massive things. You do learn what to think and what not to think as well.

“For me, it’s a slower journey than you’d like it to be. When you’re growing up practising you don’t dream of playing the eGolf Tour for four years or the Korn Ferry, you dream of coming out and you’re winning straight away like some of those guys.

“That’s the beauty of golf. You can play longer and I feel I’ve still a lot of years left in my prime at 34 so I hope I can take advantage of it. But for me, it was mistakes made and learn from that, don’t do this again, do more of this. Looking back there may have been some things I could have improved maybe earlier but it is what it is and things kind of worked out.”

It has worked out to the extent that Power is trying not to think about being just one good week away from an invitation to this year’s Masters.

“It would be brilliant if it happened but two of my goals for this year, one is to win and the other is to get to the Tour Championship. But the Masters is the one everyone wants to be a part of.

“I’ve been to the Masters and watched it and it would be unbelievable. It’s funny with the world rankings, I get more texts now on a Monday morning about them, telling me I’ve moved up to 45th or moved down one because everyone is looking at the same thing.

“A lot of my friends don’t even want to ask because they know when the cut-off is for the Masters and they don’t want to ask about it until then but I’d love to be there.

“I have four tournaments and if I play well I will definitely be in and if I don’t I will probably miss out so it’s kind of up to myself.”

Power announced as K Club touring pro

That was the message as the PGA Tour winner was announced as the K Club’s touring professional in a two-year deal.

Michael Fetherston’s purchase of the venue which staged the 2006 Ryder Cup venue, was home to the Smurfit European Open from 1995-2007 and saw Rory McIlroy win the Irish Open on home soil in 2016 has signalled a desire to return to hosting tour events.

Fetherston was unable due to Covid-19 to greet Power himself when he visited the K Club to announce his attachment but general manager Paul Heery spoke of the owner’s “vision” to grow golf and said: “The aim is to try and get the club back to where it was in the glory days.

“Our desire would be to get back to hosting tournaments at The K Club. That’s what we’re going to try and do over the next couple of years.”

Work to refurbish the K Club’s South Course is nearing completion and a similar operation will commence at the end of March on the Ryder Cup course to get it “back to where it belongs”, in Heery’s words.

Director of golf Conor Russell told Power: “We’d like to get back to hosting tournaments, whether it’s Irish Open or a co-sanctioned event, we’d love to see you front-facing and hugely involved in journeys like that.”

Power said: “When I won last year, one of the first things I thought about was playing in the Irish Open this summer. Having the flexibility to do that is special. I’ve not played in it since 2019 (at Lahinch). Any time to be part of it, and to be part of it in that way, would be even more exciting.”

Mount Juliet will host this year’s Horizon Irish Open starting on June 30 and Power added: “Graeme (McDowell) is hosting this year. I spoke to him when we played Bermuda (last October) He was all on board. I’ll definitely be back. I can’t wait.”