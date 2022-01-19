Rory McIlroy will 'throttle back' like Tiger Woods to hit 2022 targets

One statistic McIlroy is not seeking to improve is driving distance
Rory McIlroy will 'throttle back' like Tiger Woods to hit 2022 targets

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 18: Shane Lowry of Ireland and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland look on from the sixteenth green during a practice round prior to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Golf Course on January 18, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 10:56
Phil Casey

Rory McIlroy will take a leaf from Tiger Woods' book as he bids to build on the momentum of his post-Ryder Cup performances in 2022.

McIlroy broke down in tears after beating Xander Schauffele to register his only point in Europe's record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits last year, the four-time major winner feeling he "should have done more" in the contest.

Three weeks later McIlroy returned to action with a second PGA Tour title of the season at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas and the following month held the 54-hole lead in the DP World Tour Championship before being overhauled by Open champion Collin Morikawa.

And such form has given the 32-year-old "renewed optimism, excitement and anticipation" as he begins his 15th full season on the DP World Tour at this week's Abu Dhabi Championship.

"I used to sit down on the flight here and write down I want to win five times, I want to win a major, I want to win The Race to Dubai, I want to win the FedExCup, I want to do this or that," McIlroy said.

"And all those things are great goals and they are things to try to work towards. But I think the biggest thing for guys at the level that we're at is I want to hit over 60 per cent of my fairways.

"I want my proximity (to the hole) inside 150 yards to be a certain number. I want my strokes-gained putting to be a certain number. I can't control if I win five or six times a year. There's so many other variables in there.

"But I can certainly control if I hit 60 per cent of the fairways. I can control if my stats are better than they were the year before."

One statistic McIlroy is not seeking to improve is driving distance, the Northern Irishman having previously caused amazement by admitting flaws in his swing were caused by trying to emulate the sort of length achieved by Bryson DeChambeau.

"No, I don't need to," he added. "That goal of hitting more fairways, it even means maybe throttling back and hitting three-wood a little more often or hitting clubs that are maybe not as aggressive off tees and just putting yourself in the fairway.

"I'll certainly pick and choose my spots where I can take advantage of the driver and hit it, but the best player of the last 30 years, Tiger, he picked and chose where he hit driver and he played a very, very controlled game. It didn't work out too badly for him.

"Not saying that my game compares to his in any way, but there are certainly aspects of what he did so well in the past that I would obviously love to put into my game."

McIlroy would also love to finally win in Abu Dhabi after remarkably recording eight top-three finishes in his last nine starts without tasting victory, the world number eight admitting with a rueful smile that the switch of venue to Yas Links might work in his favour.

But he is in no rush to see Europe name their next Ryder Cup captain - an event which often coincides with this week on the schedule.

"I don't think it matters," McIlroy said. "It's certainly not on the players' radar at all.

"It's not as if we're going up and down the range talking to each other thinking about who the captain is going to be. We are all focused on our own job of trying to play the best golf we can."

Luke Donald, Henrik Stenson and Robert Karlsson are the frontrunners for the role after Lee Westwood ruled himself out, but when asked who he would like to succeed Padraig Harrington in Rome next year, McIlroy said: "I wouldn't want to name anyone because I wouldn't want to influence it one way or another.

"There are a number of candidates and they would all do a wonderful job. It's not just about the one individual. There's a lot that goes into it. It's the vice-captains, the whole Ryder Cup Europe team. Good captains lose sometimes, and that's just the way it is.

"Padraig was a great captain last time, and I didn't play my part, and I'm sure the other players feel the same way."

More in this section

From 276 yards, Matsuyama nails shot of the year contender to win Sony Open play-off From 276 yards, Matsuyama nails shot of the year contender to win Sony Open play-off
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round Power cracks world's top 50 but vows, 'this is only a passing point for now'
The Northern Trust - Round Three Seamus Power an inspiration to rising Irish star John Murphy
#Rory McIlroy
<p>Séamus Power's tie for third in the Sony Open in Hawaii saw him leap from 63rd to 49th in the world, just behind his old Irish pal Shane Lowry (48th). Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images</p>

Séamus Power: ‘Purses on the PGA Tour are mind-blowing. But when I’m playing, I’m not thinking about that stuff’

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up