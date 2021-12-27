How Peter O’Keeffe wrote himself into Irish amateur golfing history

After the season Peter O’Keeffe has enjoyed in creating a slice of Irish amateur golfing history, it is little wonder he has little time for the sort of regrets that a former touring professional is entitled to.

That life on the road, struggling with consistency and annual trips to Q-School on the European Challenge Tour, has long been left behind and he is now older and much wiser than his younger self could have foreseen.

So much so that O’Keeffe is enjoying the rewards of an elite amateur career founded on a singular approach honed from years of experience that this year delivered the AIG

Irish Close and Flogas Irish Amateur Open titles, a double achieved only once before, by Pádraig Harrington in 1995.

The Corkman also won the Munster Strokeplay in between and his successes were this week recognised with the Irish Golf Writers’ Association’s Men’s Amateur of the Year title for 2021.

The accolade had not yet been decided when O’Keeffe, 40, sat down with the Irish Examiner at Douglas Golf Club to reflect not just on a milestone year but the journey that got the specialist golf strength and conditioning coach to that point and the business ventures that now occupy much of his time and as a result allow him to pursue his “less is more” mindset on the course.

“The thing I was missing as a professional golfer was consistency and that lends yourself to saying, ‘your technique isn’t good enough’, which I always knew,” O’Keeffe said. “I’ve an awful lot more trust now in what I’m doing, especially under pressure, and that actually makes you calmer under pressure.

“You’re not worried about this could happen or that could happen. You say to yourself ‘I’ve repped this movement thousands of times, I know the output if I do it correctly and I’m going to commit to that process and then trust the shots to happen’.

“So, my technique is different, it’s much different now than when I was a professional and I have a lot more trust in what I’m doing.

“I’ve a great coach in Noel Fox who sets me physical and technical challenges and I go away and do it. And I try and implement that into some of the younger players I work with.

“It lends itself to physical and technical. You can’t achieve the technical without the physical. I suppose that’s why myself and Noel tick-tack so well because he knows I’m in that space anyway and I’m willing at my age now to do anything and try anything.

“I’m in a place now where I look back and I’m like, ‘it’s a pity I wasn’t like this in my 20s’. My professional career might have been different but who knows, one thing leads to something else but now I’ve massive confidence in what I’m doing, more than I’ve ever had.

“That’s lovely. It took me until my late 30s to find something I can trust. It’s very hard playing elite golf when you don’t trust your technique or when you’re kind of half with it. But when you can trust it, it’s great. It frees you up anyway.”

O’Keeffe believes there is “an awful lot more to come” from him on the golf course. “I’ve been doing a lot of really good stuff. I think when you’ve been around golf as long I have and you start doing the good stuff you start thinking why wasn’t I doing this stuff for as long as I was?

“A part of that is the physical side of it, for sure. Like I don’t think it’s a fluke that I’m 40 and the next closest age to me on the Irish team this year is 25 or 26. So there’s definitely something in that, both technically and physically, put the two together. And maybe it’s the stage of where I am in my life too. You don’t react the way you used to as a young player.

“I holed a couple of putts at the right time to win. I played lovely golf to get into that space but I did hole putts this year at the right time.”

Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas) winner of the Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship. Picture: Golffile/Fran Caffrey

Those putts came at Tullamore, for the Irish Close, and The European Club, for the Irish Amateur Open. To win the first he defeated Rob Moran in a play-off and it was another play-off success that secured the Open, taking advantage of a change in fortunes at the regulation final hole against Switzerland’s Nicola Gerhardsen to win a three-hole aggregate shoot-out.

“I treated it like Tour School, so you’re applying an experience there that probably no-one else in the field could. And I knew the golf course and how hard it was so the key was not to play yourself out of it, hope for a bit of wind which came and I was there in the second round. Then the last round came against a really good Swiss player and it was just a really good battle all day and I ended up winning the play-off, holing a nice putt on 18 when I was pretty much dead. I just chipped it up to 20 feet and knocked it in for a par and he missed from 12 feet for the tournament and then I win in the play-off. Nice.

“You could miss those putts and have two seconds and go ‘that was a great year’ but when it happens, and all wins are different, you kind of lean on them.”

What O’Keeffe did not lean on was pointless practice rounds. In fact, he said he did not play a single round of pre-tournament practice this year.

“There is a process. I suppose less is more. I’ve learned that as well, and it suits me. Before I would be hitting lots of balls, playing lots of practice rounds. I’ve eased off on a lot of that, kept my mind as fresh as possible, so I tend to just go off by myself.

“If I go to a tournament and I’m happy on the range after 40 minutes or whatever of doing my drills, it’s all about physical feels more than the performance of the golf shot itself, then that reinforces my trust and I won’t play a practice round. I might only walk the golf course then and I’ve more time to relax then and get into the event.

“I’ve found before, if I get too mentally invested in the tournament itself or the process then my performance isn’t as good whereas in latter years, the less I do the better my performance is. That might sound crazy but if I do loads in the off-season and reinforce it with trust and belief I’ve actually learned that less is more for me at a tournament.

“So you don’t have to go through the process because everyone thinks you do and it says Friday is a practice day. Tullamore, I didn’t play a practice round and I was less familiar with that course, I’d just played interpros there about four years previously but I went up with one of the young lads here in Douglas, Mel Deasy, and we walked the course the day before and got as much out of it. I don’t like things that take too long anyway so it just suits me to whizz through a few groups and bring a wedge with me.

“So I don’t think I’ve played any practice round this year, come to think of it. But that’s just what has worked for me… the less is more approach certainly keeps me more focused.”

O’Keeffe has plenty to concentrate on in his career, working out of his gym at Douglas GC, from where he runs his online GolfStrong.ie fitness classes, preparing for the New Year launch of the F45 gym franchise at Cork City’s Elysian building in partnership with Peter Stringer and Paul Buckley; and the development of a one-stop golf fitness app.

There is little time for hindsight.

“I don’t have regrets but if I met myself as a 23-year-old going out on the Challenge Tour I’d say ‘look, you’ve got to address your technique’.

“I got onto the Challenge Tour just by pure grit. I didn’t get picked on an Irish team, just said I’d go to Q-School and found myself all the way in the final stage that year and absolute grit about just getting the ball in the hole, dying it into the hole.

“When I found myself out on Tour then, I had my good weeks but it was inconsistent and I think there needs to be a level of consistency there if you want to progress onto the next stage, which I never did, unfortunately.

“I’ve a much better game now than I had then but again, looking forward if someone told me as a 25-year-old that at 40, you’re going to swing it like this and you’re going to have this, this and this, I wouldn’t have believed that either. It’s a funny sport.”

They are lessons he tries to pass on to the young golfers he helps to mentor at Douglas but he admitted he might not have paid much attention to himself at the age of 23.

“Aaargh, I was very bad at listening back then, I was. That’s probably my biggest regret. Sometimes I sit back and think ‘pity I wasn’t technically good then as I am now, what might have happened’. Of course the other side might not have happened then. We’re getting very deep.”