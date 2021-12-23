'Early Christmas present for golf fans' as return of Women's Irish Open confirmed

The Women’s Irish Open is set to return in 2022, the Ladies European Tour confirmed, announcing a record-breaking upcoming season with an increase in the number of tournaments and prize money in the organisation’s 44-year history.

Europe will play host to 19 tournaments from May to September, with the Madrid Ladies Open and The Mithra Belgian Open also returning to the calendar.

The Irish Open will take place for the first time since 2012, when this year’s Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew was victorious at Killeen Castle.

Speaking after today’s announcement, Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly said he was delighted to see the event returning to the LET schedule.

“Today’s news is an early Christmas present for golf fans in Ireland. We have been working behind the scenes with the Ladies European Tour and Sport Ireland since early this year hoping for today’s news to become reality. I would like to thank both organisations for the work done behind the scenes that has led us to today’s announcement and we look forward to further details early next year.

“2021 has been a historic year for Women’s golf in Ireland in the professional and amateur ranks. We hope the return of the Women’s Irish Open will continue to inspire the next generation.”

For the final quarter of the season, the LET revisits the United States, India, Dubai and Saudi Arabia for the Aramco Team Series before The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España will plays host to the season-finale, with the €650,000 event deciding the season’s Race to Costa del Sol.

LET members will compete for a minimum of €24.5m across 31 events in 2022 with the total annual purse up €4.5m on last year.