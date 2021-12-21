Olivia Mehaffey: Q-School bid was my dad’s final wish

Olivia Mehaffey. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 20:41

Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey says she was honouring her late father’s “final wish” as she competed at the Ladies European Tour [LET] Qualifying School,

Mehaffey missed out on one of the qualifying spots this week, a double bogey on her final hole seeing her miss out by a single shot.

Mehaffey’s father Philp passed away earlier this month. He was a guiding influence on the Tandragee golfer’s career, which has seen the 23-year-old progress through the college and amateur ranks before turning pro earlier this year. 

“It’s hard for me to find the words to write this and sum up the last couple of months. It has been by far the toughest I have experienced,” she wrote on Instagram. 

“I learnt many things from my dad since I was a young girl. But over the last year I have learnt more from him than I could ever imagine. Watching his strength, determination, amazing attitude, positivity and gratefulness while his health deteriorated was truly admirable. This is the manner in which I promise to strive to live the rest of my life. I love you always dad and miss you everyday already! (3-13-21)

“Finding the strength and bravery to come to Spain and compete as my dad’s final wish is something I am proud of. Putting a brave face on, being away from home and feeling broken inside while competing for 9 rounds was tough. Thank you to my family, friends and sponsors who have been so supportive and caring over the last few weeks.”

