Tiger and son: It was just a boatload of fund for both of us

'It is nice having a partner who hit drives like he did and make a few putts'
Tiger and Charlie Woods on the 17th hole of their first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando. 

Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 23:38
Associated Press

Tiger Woods made his return to competitive golf alongside his 12-year-old son Charlie at the PNC Championship, finishing three shots off the lead in Orlando.

Following a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles in February, the 15-time major winner required surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle.

Woods, 45, had been undergoing extensive rehabilitation and played down expectations ahead of the 36-hole scramble event in which major winners team up with a family member.

Team Woods hit four birdies in the opening five holes and then six on the back nine to finish Saturday's round at 10-under and tied for fifth place.

Speaking following his round at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Woods said in an interview broadcast by Sky Sports: "It was awesome, just a boatload of fun for all of us. Charlie and I had a great day playing with the Thomas family. It just couldn't really get much better than that.

"I am tired (after the round). Even though I had the chance to ride the cart, I am not in golf shape.

"It is like anything, if you don't have the endurance, you start slowing down. It is nice having a partner who hit drives like he did and make a few putts.

"Our whole family loves to compete, this is an arena he feels comfortable in and so do I."

Stewart Cink and his son Regan set the clubhouse lead at 13-under with a round of 59, which included an eagle at the fifth and 11 birdies.

Team Daly and Team Thomas, Justin playing alongside his father Mike, are tied for second a shot back, with Team Singh in fourth place at 11-under.

