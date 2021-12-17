Tiger Woods to make playing return alongside Justin Thomas this weekend

Tiger Woods to make playing return alongside Justin Thomas this weekend
Tiger Woods, second from left, and his son Charlie, right, will play with Justin Thomas, second from right, and his father Mike Thomas the PNC Championship (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)
Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 02:38
Robert Fry

Justin Thomas is excited to have a front-row seat for Tiger Woods’ return to golf.

Woods is set to play this weekend at the PNC Championship, 10 months on from a life-threatening car accident that left him needing surgery on multiple leg injuries.

The 45-year-old is partnering his 12-year-old son Charlie at the event in which major winners team up with a family member for a 36-hole scramble event in Orlando.

And the Woods team has been paired with Thomas and his dad Mike in Saturday’s opening round, with their tee-time at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club set for 12.18pm local time (5.18pm GMT).

Thomas, ranked sixth in the world, told the PGA Tour’s website: “My excitement level is high just for him being out here and being somewhere other than his house, and getting to see a lot of familiar faces.

“And I know spending time with Charlie is a huge deal to him. I know he’s excited for that part.

“In terms of the competing, I think his expectations are very low. But at the same time, he is who he is for a reason, so I’m sure he’ll be p***** off if he didn’t play well.”

Thomas’ dad Mike recently practiced with Woods and was impressed with what he saw.

He said in a quote posted on the PGA Tour’s Twitter feed: “It’s crazy how good he’s hitting it and (how) far he’s hitting it, for what he’s been through.”

More in this section

The Open Championship 2019 - Day Two - Royal Portrush Golf Club Tiger Woods set for return to competitive golf at PNC Championship
Thorbjorn Olesen court case Thorbjorn Olesen cleared of sexual assault and now ‘wants to focus on golf’
Thorbjorn Olesen court case Ryder Cup golfer grabbed woman’s breast on flight, court told
woodsPlace: UK
Pictures of Real Santa Claus Playing Golf Up North Pole

The best Christmas presents to get the golfer in your life

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up