The best Christmas presents to get the golfer in your life

TOP GIFT

The Wedge

Adare Manor has the JP McManus Pro-Am TaylorMade wedge.

The JP McManus Pro-Am will finally take place in 2022.

The resort has collaborated with TaylorMade to create a limited edition wedge. This exclusive 60 degree wedge in gun-metal features a magnificent laser etched image of Adare Manor and the JP McManus Pro-Am logo in gold. Drawing inspiration from the world’s best golfers, Milled Grind (MG) wedges use advanced surface milling techniques to ensure precise sole geometry, leading edges and score lines. The result is a precisely crafted grind on each and every wedge that produces optimal turf interaction and consistent performance.

The cost is €195 and it is a very special gift indeed. There are several other gift options available with the Pro-Am 2022 range including headcovers, shirts, towels, shoebags, leather wallets/money clips to name a few.

shop.adaremanor.com

The Pro Shop

Never, ever forget to visit the local golf club pro shop for gift ideas. Talking face to face means you can get advice on what to buy and you’re supporting a vital ‘local business’ too.

BOOKS

Seve: His Life Through the Lens

The majority of the gift ideas on this list are available in Ireland, but this one is not. It is, however, a book about Seve, by the legendary photographer David Cannon, so there are Seve fans everywhere who will want to get their hands on this book.

By teaming up with both the R&A and European Tour, this book showcases Cannon’s finest photographs of one of the world’s greatest and certainly most flamboyant players. €42.95, shipping €16.95.

sevethebook.com

A Course Called America

This is the third book in Tom Coyne’s ‘A Course Called ...’ series, and after his adventures around Ireland and Scotland, he returns to home turf to dig deep into the golf culture of American golf. He played in all 50 states, covering more than 300 courses… including every US Open venue. As we know from the previous two books in the series, his travels and discoveries are very personal. He was interviewed for this paper back in July, discussing the book and how American and Irish golf courses and culture compare. €19.99

kennys.ie

The Second Life of Tiger Woods, by Michael Bamberger

With Tiger issuing videos of his return to golf attracting millions of views, the GOAT is the centre of attention in the golf world once more. This book by the award-winning author details Tiger’s remarkable comeback and his journey back into the winner’s circle. It is not about his recovery from the terrible car accident earlier this year… that will undoubtedly be Bamberger’s next book. €10.99 (saving €2.75)

omahonys.ie

CLOTHING

Green Lamb

Green Lamb gilet. The Cork firm has been the leading ladies’ brand for golf since 1989.

Green Lamb has been the leading ladies’ brand for golf, on and off the course, since 1989.

The company is based in Cork city, selling everything from gilets, polos and sweaters to shorts, trousers, and headwear. Two new ranges were launched recently — Autumn Spice and Animal Instinct — with 63 different items between them. Green Lamb has been an Official Ryder Cup brand and today is the Official Apparel Supplier to Ladies Golf Union (LGU). This Giselle Printed jacket (€80) is a hybrid that mixes quilted padded fabric, that’s wind and water resistant, with soft and stretchy fabric panels. The hood is fully detachable allowing for two looks in one jacket.

greenlamb.com (free delivery in Ireland)

Duck Hook

Duck Hook have eight different Christmas bundles for gents and ladies. Prices start at €70 or visit the website and see what else you can find.

Duck Hook has rather taken the Irish market by storm and has expanded its product range considerably during the year — they launched their Athletic Tour Trouser range in November. You can also purchase polos, beanies, socks, belts, and outerwear. What’s more, they have eight different Christmas bundles for gents and ladies.

Prices start at €70 or visit the website and see what else you can find.

duckhook.shop

Fia Links

Fia Links is an Irish company with a fresh outlook on sustainability, quality, and EU sourcing. The company doesn’t launch its product range until February 2022, but the ambition to be a socially and environmentally responsible company is hugely admirable. Their design ethos is to make lifestyle clothes that are suitable for wear both on and off the course using only premium sustainable fabrics, made in the EU, thus ensuring ethical standards for workers.

fialinks.com

Rock Solid Apparel

Rock Solid Apparel is a young Northern Irish clothing brand. The company launched in late 2018 and the products available expanded quickly to include hoodies, sweatshirts, ¼ zip tops, jackets, beanies, bobble hats, baseball caps, snood, towels, water bottles, mugs.

Prices start at £9.95 and there is 10% off across the store with a further 10% being donated to the company’s nominated Christmas charity, Sebastian’s Action Trust.

rocksolidgolfapparel.com

New Dimensions

New Dimensions is an Irish clothing brand focused on health and fitness. Launched in 2018, by a brother and sister (Jeff and Orla) the company’s focus is activewear.

Recently, they branched out into golf with a range of items including ¼ zip tops, polos and trousers. There are a number of golf ‘gift boxes’ on offer: for men, one costs €130 (a saving of €25) which includes trousers, ¼ zip top, polo and cap) while the other costs €90; for ladies the €115 box (a saving of €23) includes trousers, ¼ zip top, and sleeveless polo. Free shipping in Ireland on orders over €60.

newdimensionsactive.ie

The Caddy Guy

The Caddy Guy was created by two golf nuts, James Sheehy and Teddy Durkin, to show off what Ireland has to offer in terms of style and wearability, while helping the environment. Each design features bamboo fibres that give wearers the highest levels of comfort. Bamboo is the softest textile on the market, extremely durable, flexible, and biologically beneficial. Several golf clubs stock the brand or you can purchase online. Clothing includes shirts, beanies, caps, gilets, and pullovers.

thecaddyguy.ie

Seed Golf

Seed Golf is another of Ireland’s expanding golf brands. What started out with an ‘Irish’ golf ball has now grown to include many more ball types (and colours) for golfers of all abilities, putting aids, hats, and gloves. It is an Irish golf success story and buying options include direct online purchases as well as subscription options.

Check out their Putting Trainer Bundle, reduced from €103 to €89, which includes the Putting Mat (2.4m long), Putting Gates, and Putting Cup.

Or help someone who wants to improve their putting with the company’s new alignment ball ‘The Jack’ which has two large side circles to create a strong visual alignment aid, allowing the golfer to line up the ball more easily. A box of a dozen Seed SD-01 ‘Jack’ balls costs €35.

seedgolf.com

Concept Golf

Mark O’Mahony is a PGA Professional who has worked in the golf industry for 18 years.

He recently established Concept Golf, where golfers can visit Mark in his Blanchardstown indoor studio for tuition, custom fitting or simply ensuring that your clubs are in the best condition they can be. Vouchers are available from €50 to €500.

conceptgolf.ie

Pro Shop/Driving Range Vouchers

Leopardstown Golf centre utilises Trackman technology.

There aren’t many golfers I can think of who won’t welcome a voucher for a pro shop or a driving range. There are rich pickings everywhere and — assuming you know the recipient’s state of mind when it comes to their golfing prowess — you can buy them a voucher for golf tuition as well. It could be for the complete range of shots, the short game or the frustrating, inconsistent, incredibly annoying lack of having a decent putting stroke. I know which I need!

Driving ranges are getting better and better with Trackman or Toptracer technology installed in bays, allowing golfers to assess their shots (distance, ball speed, launch angle, etc.) during and after their session.

Try the driving ranges at Leopardstown (all 71 bays), Greystones Golf Centre, Spawell, The Acres (Limerick), and Ballyneety. An hour in a Toptracer bay at The Acres costs €16 and includes 100 balls. Or check out the Loughrea Driving Range where they have a Trackman simulator and Games Room all-in-one. Vouchers available.

FOOD

McCambridge’s is based in Galway, where it has been since 1925. Today it is a foodhall and restaurant and, in 1996, it started producing hampers. The range of hampers will appeal to anyone who loves the food this great island has to offer, including local cheeses, chutneys, chocolates, biscuits, coffee, puddings… you get the idea. Wine (not Irish!) is also available. Hampers start at €28 and rise to €320 so you have a wide breadth of choice.

mccambridges.com/hampers

GOLF GEAR

Every year produces a new invention or an update on an existing product. Sometimes, though, it’s best to stick with the old favourites. Here’s a mix of both.

All in the Hands

Keeping your hands warm on the golf course can make all the difference between a sweet strike and having hard vibrations snake all the way up to your teeth. There are so many different products to choose from but here’s a pair of Under Armour Insulated Cart Mitts for €34.95.

mcguirksgolf.com

G-Tech Heated Pouch

If you want to step things up a gear, you could opt for this heated pouch (aka a very fancy hand warmer) that can be worn around your waist. It includes G-Tech’s patented “G-TECH HEAT”, a heating technology that delivers the fastest, hottest and most concentrated heat on the market directly to your hands. It can be charged up at home in advance, or in the car (cigarette lighter), and it has an on/off switch so it can be ready as and when it is needed. Just slip your hands in and get toasty. On sale at McGuirks for €99 (a reduction of €30).

mcguirksgolf.com

Rawspeed Swing Trainer

This simple but effective training aid allows you to build up your core muscle strength over a period of time to give you extra performance off the tee. This system uses interchangeable weights and an exercise programme that can gain you up to 20 yards of distance in under eight weeks. The pack includes: Golf Shaft with Adapter; three Weights (100g / 150g / 200g); Training & Instruction Guide. There are four models: the standard 45” model; 48” (long drive), 43” (ladies); and 41” (juniors). Cost: €149.95

americangolf.eu

Tour Rodz Alignment Sticks

Golf alignment sticks allow you to perform the same highly effective practice drills you see the pros using. The rods, placed on the ground, help you perform multiple training drills, enabling you to practise like the pros to improve your shot accuracy, balance, ball position, putting and chipping. The rods come in a pack of two, stored in a tube that fits easily into your golf bag. €16.95

progolf.ie

GOLF STORES ONLINE

We have plenty of national chains and local golf stores with an online presence. If you want to buy something to do with golf — from balls, tees and clubs to golf carts, sunglasses, and clothing — you’ll find it here:

The Golf Club Shop

When you know someone has played a particular golf course (or has always aspired to) and either fell in love with it or played the round of their life, what better gift than a branded piece of kit from the club’s golf shop. Not surprisingly, it is the bigger clubs that appeal to golfers worldwide that have an online shop. Here are 15 with a lot to offer:

Etsy.com

You’ll find plenty of golf-related stores and gifts on Etsy, the global online marketplace to make, sell, buy and collect every type of item imaginable. The following are within Ireland or the EU… so you won’t have to pay those irritating customs duties from Great Britain. Go to etsy.com and type in the ‘store’ name.