Tiger Woods set for return to competitive golf at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods is set to make a return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship, playing alongside his son in Orlando.

The 45-year-old 15-time major winner required surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles in February.

At one point Woods had feared that his right leg could be amputated, having been hospitalised for weeks before returning to his home in Florida, where he has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

Woods completed a remarkable recovery from back surgery to win his 15th major title at the Masters in 2019, and spoke of his intention to resume playing again at the recent Hero World Challenge event which he hosted in Albany.

The last time Woods partnered his son at the 2020 PNC Championship, they finished tied for seventh place, and the American is hoping to make more special memories on the course again.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods said.

“I am playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

The PNC Championship pairs a major winner with a family member in a two-person scramble, 36-hole event from December 17-19 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

IMG’s Alastair Johnston, the executive chairman of the tournament, said: “I am delighted to confirm that Tiger and Charlie Woods will be participating in the 2021 PNC Championship.

“We have been liaising with Tiger and his team for some time and are delighted that he has now decided to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship.”