Tiger Woods set for return to competitive golf at PNC Championship

Woods completed a remarkable recovery from back surgery to win his 15th major title at the Masters in 2019
Tiger Woods set for return to competitive golf at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation (Richard Sellers/PA)

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 19:01

Tiger Woods is set to make a return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship, playing alongside his son in Orlando.

The 45-year-old 15-time major winner required surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles in February.

At one point Woods had feared that his right leg could be amputated, having been hospitalised for weeks before returning to his home in Florida, where he has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

Woods completed a remarkable recovery from back surgery to win his 15th major title at the Masters in 2019, and spoke of his intention to resume playing again at the recent Hero World Challenge event which he hosted in Albany.

The last time Woods partnered his son at the 2020 PNC Championship, they finished tied for seventh place, and the American is hoping to make more special memories on the course again.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods said.

“I am playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

The PNC Championship pairs a major winner with a family member in a two-person scramble, 36-hole event from December 17-19 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

IMG’s Alastair Johnston, the executive chairman of the tournament, said: “I am delighted to confirm that Tiger and Charlie Woods will be participating in the 2021 PNC Championship.

“We have been liaising with Tiger and his team for some time and are delighted that he has now decided to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship.”

More in this section

Thorbjorn Olesen court case Ryder Cup golfer grabbed woman’s breast on flight, court told
Bahamas Hero World Challenge Golf Collin Morikawa throws away big lead as Viktor Hovland wins Hero World Challenge
DP World Tour Championship - Day Four Quadruple bogey knocks Rory McIlroy out of contention at Hero World Challenge
#Tiger Woods
<p>Thorbjorn Olesen has been cleared of sexual assault. Picture: Jonathan Brady</p>

Thorbjorn Olesen cleared of sexual assault and now ‘wants to focus on golf’

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up