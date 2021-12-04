Quadruple bogey knocks Rory McIlroy out of contention at Hero World Challenge

A nine on the par five 11th effectively ended his title bid as he enters the final round 14 shots behind Collin Morikawa.
Rory McIlroy: Slipped down the leaderboard

Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 22:13

Rory McIlroy slipped down the leaderboard on day three of the Hero World Challenge, a three-over-par round meant the Ulster man dropped to 18th.

Birdies on 13 and 15 did little to ease the pain as Morikawa hit six birdies and an eagle in his round of 64 to go five clear of Brooks Koepka, his nearest challenger who sits on -13.

Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, Sam Burns and Tony Finau are all one further back on -12 all ready to pounce should Morikawa not take full advantage of his lead.

Overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau hit a round of 73 to sit in ninth heading into the final round.

<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Rory McIlroy hits out of a bunker during his first round of the Hero World Challenge. Picture: AP Photo/Fernando Llano</p>

