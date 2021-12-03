Rory McIlroy tied eighth at Hero World Challenge after round of 71

Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the fourth tee during day two of the Hero World Challenge. Picture: AP Photo/Fernando Llano

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 22:15

Rory McIlroy is tied eighth after the second round 71 (-1) at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

He is four back of halfway leader Bryson DeChambeau who shot a second-round 64 to take control.

McIlroy’s 71 was the poorest of the top 10, which also includes Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, and Brooks Koepka who all finished the day on 10 under, one back of DeChambeau.

McIlroy was out in an even-par 36 but double-bogeyed the 14th, and after a birdie two on 17 he frustratingly gave it back with a bogey five at the last.

Leader DeChambeau reeled off five consecutive birdies on the backside before a double-bogey six at 16 halted his gallop and brought him back to the pack.

Rory McIlroy hits out of a bunker during his first round of the Hero World Challenge. Picture: AP Photo/Fernando Llano

