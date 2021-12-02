Rory McIlroy sizzles in the Bahamas to share lead at Hero World Challenge

Rory McIlroy is in a three-way tie for the lead after the opening round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Having made a blistering start, with three birdies in his opening eight holes, the Irishman recovered from dropping two shots at the ninth to complete a round of 66, which left him leading alongside Abraham Ancer and Daniel Berger.

McIlroy made three more birdies and an eagle on the back nine.

“I think I really turned a corner after the Ryder Cup,” McIlroy said.

“I didn’t feel like I played all that well today, I played the par-5s in even par and there’s five of them.

“Overall the game’s feeling much better and I’m pleased.”

Meanwhile tickets have gone on general sale for the Irish Open 2022, the European Tour confirmed yesterday, when the historic event returns to the Mount Juliet Estate.

Mount Juliet Estate last year hosted the national open for the first time since 1995 and for just the fourth time in the event’s history.

After a hugely successful hosting in 2021, the Irish Open will return to the County Kilkenny venue for a second successive time when the 67th edition is played from June 30 – July 3.

Complimentary tickets for those aged 12 years and under are available upon purchase of an Adult ticket.

First round scores in the USPGA Tour Hero World Challenge, Albany, New Providence, Bahamas (USA unless stated, Par 72):

66 Daniel Berger, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

67 Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

68 Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Collin Morikawa

69 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau

70 Xander Schauffele

71 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Justin Rose (Eng), Jordan Spieth

72 Henrik Stenson (Swe)

75 Harris English