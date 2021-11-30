Tiger Woods: 'It's hard to explain how difficult it's been, to be immobile for three months'

'From wheelchair to crutches to now nothing, it's been a lot of hard work'
WRECK: Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies gather evidence from the car that Tiger Woods was driving when seriously injured in a rollover accident last February

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 15:01
Ezra Windhouse

Tiger Woods has spoken for the first time about the "dark moments" he went through during his recovery from a life-threatening car accident.

The 45-year-old on Tuesday held his first press conference since February's car crash.

Woods, who completed a remarkable recovery from back surgery to win his 15th major title at the Masters in 2019, required surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following the single-vehicle accident in February and said at one point he feared that his right leg could be amputated.

"This one has been much more difficult," he said at the Hero World Challenge event he is hosting in Albany. "The knee stuff was one level, the back fusion another level, this one with the right leg another level.

"From wheelchair to crutches to now nothing, it's been a lot of hard work. There were some really tough times. I am on the better side of it but still have a long way to go."

Woods, who was found to be travelling at almost twice the legal speed limit when he crashed, was hospitalised for three weeks before returning to his home in Florida, where he continues to undergo extensive rehabilitation.

Asked how difficult his recovery has been, he said: "Just laying there. I was in a hospital bed for three months.

"It's hard to explain how difficult it's been, to be immobile for three months. I was just looking forward to getting outside, that was a goal of mine.

"There were some really tough times and the pain got pretty great at times but I could see some light which gave me hope. I am on the positive side."

Woods says he is "at peace" with his rehabilitation and intends to resume playing but is not setting a target date.

"As far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen," he said. "I'll play a round here and there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that. The USGA suggest playing forward, I really like that idea now.

"To see some of my shots fall out of the sky a lot shorter than they used to was a little eye-opening but at least I'm able to do it again. That's something. For a while there it didn't look I was going to.

"I am able to participate in the sport of golf - now to what level, I do not know. I'll keep you abreast."

