Rory McIlroy frustration boils over as Collin Morikawa wins Race to Dubai

A 321-yard drive on the 15th left McIlroy with just 36 yards to the hole, but pitch clatter into the flagstick and rebound into a bunker
Rory McIlroy frustration boils over as Collin Morikawa wins Race to Dubai

FRUSTRATED: Rory McIlroy dejected on the 18th green. 

Sun, 21 Nov, 2021 - 14:42
Phil Casey

Rory McIlroy's frustrations boiled over in remarkable fashion after Open champion Collin Morikawa became the first American to win the Race to Dubai in emphatic style with victory in the DP World Tour Championship.

Morikawa carded a closing 66 at Jumeirah Golf Estates to finish 17 under par, three shots clear of defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Sweden's Alexander Bjork.

McIlroy held a two-shot lead when he birdied the second but eventually slipped to a tie for a sixth with a disappointing 74, the Holywood man appearing to rip his shirt open in the recording area behind the 18th green.

McIlroy had suffered a cruel piece of bad luck on the 15th and played his last four holes in three over par, but Morikawa was a deserving champion as he birdied five of his last seven holes to secure the first prize of £2.2million.

A 321-yard drive on the 15th left McIlroy with just 36 yards to the hole, but the former world number one saw his pitch clatter into the flagstick and rebound into a bunker.

McIlroy was unable to get up and down for par to leave Morikawa out in front for the first time and the world number two quickly pressed home his advantage with birdies on the 17th and 18th to secure the title.

A post-final round McIlroy
A post-final round McIlroy

"It's really special," said the two-time major winner, who only turned professional in June 2019. "It's an honour to be the first American to win the Race to Dubai and to put my name on there with so many greats.

"Two years ago it wasn't in my thoughts. It was, yeah, let's go play around the world, but we didn't know what the cards were going to be dealt.

"To have this chance and close it out, and not just closing it out with a top 10 or something, but to actually win the DP World Tour Championship, which concluded the Race to Dubai, what a great way to finish."

Fitzpatrick needed to defend his title and for Morikawa to finish worse than ninth to win the Race to Dubai and that looked possible when the Englishman recorded his seventh birdie of the day on the 15th to take the lead.

Playing five groups behind, Morikawa was in a tie for sixth at the time but as Fitzpatrick stumbled with bogeys on the 16th and 17th, the American birdied the 12th, 14th and 15th to join McIlroy at the top of the leaderboard.

"I'd be lying to you if I said I was not watching what Matt Fitzpatrick was doing and boy did he put up a run," Morikawa added. "He came out firing and was near the lead but it's 18 holes and all I needed was to catch a spark.

"When I made the turn I knew I was three back at that point but I was able to make birdie on 12, a very tough hole, and just seeing those couple of good shots, seeing that putt go in, just kind of propelled what was to come."

A fourth win of the year in the Hero World Challenge in a fortnight's time would see Morikawa overtake world number one Jon Rahm for one week only, but the 24-year-old is determined to secure a much longer stay at the summit.

"I'm going to set some high goals, I always have," he added. "I'm going to set the bar as high as I can get and keep going.

"I'm still not number one in the world. I still have a lot to work on in my game. Obviously this week was good. I still thought I wasn't playing amazing, but I made do.

"So I still think there's a ton to work on. That's just kind of the nature of how my mind works and how I work - I just want more.

"I know I'm going to enjoy this one a lot, especially since it's at the end of the year, but there's a lot more from me hopefully."

More in this section

Shriners Children's Open - Final Round Séamus Power and Leona Maguire impress as Irish golfers contend on PGA, LPGA, and European Tours
The Open 2021 - Day Two - The Royal St George's Golf Club Rory McIlroy takes one-shot lead into final round in Dubai after shooting a 67
THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT - Round One Shane Lowry in tie for the lead as Rory McIlroy made to rue double-bogey on 18
Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open - Day One - The Renaissance Club

Rory McIlroy suffers cruel luck as Collin Morikawa takes Race to Dubai glory

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up