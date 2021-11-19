Shane Lowry takes clubhouse lead on day 2 of DP World Tour Championship

A blistering round of 65 has propelled Shane Lowry into the clubhouse lead at the DP World Tour Championship.
Birdies on 1, 5, 11, 13 and 15 - with an eagle on the par 5 14th mean the Offaly man charged up to the top of the leaderboard on day 2 in the €7.8m event in Dubai.
England's Sam Horsfield, a two-time winner on the European Tour last year also impressed during Friday's play hitting sharing the lead with Lowry and American John Catlin as they approached the end of their respective rounds.
Birdies on 2, 3 and 7 mean that overnight leader Rory McIlroy made the tun also at 10-under. He bogeyed the 10th before getting the shot back on the next hole meaning there is a four-way tie for first place with Lowry the only one of the quartet in the clubhouse.