Rory McIlroy makes a flying start in Dubai

Rory McIlroy made a flying start to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Thursday.

McIlroy followed a birdie on the first with a stunning approach to the par-five second to set up an eagle from 12 feet, before picking up further shots on the fifth, seventh and eighth.

A bogey on the ninth briefly threatened to derail McIlroy's momentum, but the four-time major winner birdied the 10th from five feet to move back into the outright lead on six under par.

Last week's winner JB Hansen and Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen were safely in the clubhouse on five under after opening rounds of 67.

Even a victory on Sunday would not be enough for McIlroy to win the Race to Dubai for the fourth time, the 32-year-old having started the week 20th in the standings.

Open champion Collin Morikawa was in pole position to become the first American to top the money list and had strengthened his position with four birdies in the first seven holes.

Nearest rival and playing partner Billy Horschel had covered the same stretch in level par.

McIlroy had to scramble for par several times on the closing stretch but finished his round in style with a deft pitch to the 18th setting up a sixth birdie of the day.

That gave the former world number one a seven-under-par 65 and a two-shot lead over Hansen, Pulkkanen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Two-time winner McIlroy, who is now a combined 148 under par in this event, told Sky Sports: "We've been coming back here for 12 years and it flies by.

"(I've got) a lot of experience, a lot of great memories of great shots and great putts and it's comfortable for me. If you can carry the ball 300 (yards) on this course it makes it a lot easier."