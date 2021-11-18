Rory McIlroy makes a flying start in Dubai

A bogey on the ninth briefly threatened to derail McIlroy's early momentum at the DP World Tour Championship, but the four-time major winner birdied the 10th from five feet to move back into the outright lead on six under par.
Rory McIlroy makes a flying start in Dubai

Rory McIlroy in action at The DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 12:07
Phil Casey

Rory McIlroy made a flying start to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Thursday.

McIlroy followed a birdie on the first with a stunning approach to the par-five second to set up an eagle from 12 feet, before picking up further shots on the fifth, seventh and eighth.

A bogey on the ninth briefly threatened to derail McIlroy's momentum, but the four-time major winner birdied the 10th from five feet to move back into the outright lead on six under par.

Last week's winner JB Hansen and Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen were safely in the clubhouse on five under after opening rounds of 67.

Even a victory on Sunday would not be enough for McIlroy to win the Race to Dubai for the fourth time, the 32-year-old having started the week 20th in the standings.

Open champion Collin Morikawa was in pole position to become the first American to top the money list and had strengthened his position with four birdies in the first seven holes.

Nearest rival and playing partner Billy Horschel had covered the same stretch in level par.

McIlroy had to scramble for par several times on the closing stretch but finished his round in style with a deft pitch to the 18th setting up a sixth birdie of the day.

That gave the former world number one a seven-under-par 65 and a two-shot lead over Hansen, Pulkkanen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Two-time winner McIlroy, who is now a combined 148 under par in this event, told Sky Sports: "We've been coming back here for 12 years and it flies by.

"(I've got) a lot of experience, a lot of great memories of great shots and great putts and it's comfortable for me. If you can carry the ball 300 (yards) on this course it makes it a lot easier."

More in this section

Collin Morikawa File Photo Open champion Collin Morikawa determined to take chances in Race to Dubai bid
DP World Tour Championship - Previews Globe-trotting Rory McIlroy reveals he pays extra to ensure he's carbon neutral
The Open 2021 - Day One - The Royal St George's Golf Club Rory McIlroy unlikely to change schedule despite new-look European Tour
43rd Ryder Cup - Previews

Paul Casey praises caddy for taking 'sabbatical' for his mental health

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up