Paul Casey praises caddy for taking 'sabbatical' for his mental health

Paul Casey has praised his caddie for taking a break from the job to look after his mental health.

John McLaren will caddie for Casey in this week's DP World Tour Championship and at January's Dubai Desert Classic - where Casey is the defending champion - before stepping away.

McLaren, who also worked for former world number one Luke Donald during more than three decades on tour, has cited the toll caused by travelling during the coronavirus pandemic as a factor in his decision.

Casey said: "Maybe before we entered the pandemic, it was already in our minds a little bit.

"John has got a young family, I've got a young family and we were always discussing the calendar and the flights and where we're going and trying to make life as easy as possible, but that becomes a real sort of forefront of our decision-making right now in terms of what toll is this taking on all of us.

"I applaud John for saying that he just wants a break, plain and simple. He's not retiring. He's not having a total mental breakdown. He just needs a bit of rest.

"We are going to call it a sabbatical. He just needs to step away for six months and get some energy back and he wants to spend some time with the family.

"Mental health has never been talked about enough. The really healthy thing to come out of John's announcement is that it has actually raised this discussion again.

"And literally hundreds of text messages that he and I have received, wishing him well and things like this which have brought a slight smile, but also people who have said thank you for mentioning it and can we have a word, and that's the really healthy thing that's come out of it."