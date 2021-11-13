Maguire needs low round to claim maiden LPGA Tour win

Leona Maguire's bid for a maiden victory on the LPGA Tour is still alive after the third round of the Pelican Championship.

The World No 46 fired a two-under par 68 to sit on 12-under-par overall. It leaves the 26-year-old four shots behind the American duo of Nellie Korda and Lexi Thompson, who top the leaderboard on 16 under.