Maguire needs low round to claim maiden LPGA Tour win

Leona Maguire's bid for a maiden victory on the LPGA Tour is still alive after the third round of the Pelican Championship.
The World No 46 fired a two-under par 68 to sit on 12-under-par overall. It leaves the 26-year-old four shots behind the American duo of Nellie Korda and Lexi Thompson, who top the leaderboard on 16 under.
Maguire made the turn at two under for the day after birdies on the sixth and the ninth. However, a dropped shot on 12 stalled her momentum. She got that shot back with a birdie on 14, only to drop another shot on the 15th. The Cavan woman did birdie the 17th to finish the day in eighth place at the $1.75m event.
Maguire fired a tournament record 62 in the opening round and will likely need another low score to keep up her bid for the title.
World No 1 Korda shot a sparkling seven under par 63 to lead to the top of the leaderboard, where she was later joined by joint overnight leader Thompson, who shot a fine 65 in Belleair, Florida. Jennifer Kupcho is a shot behind on 15 under, with another US player, Christina Kim is on 14 under alongside South Korea's Sei Young Kim.
One shot further back sits last week's Aramco Saudi Ladies International winner Lydia Ko, who moved into contention with a six under par 64 that left her on 13 under overall, three behind the leaders.