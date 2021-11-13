Laporta and Hansen share the lead in Dubai

Francesco Laporta and Joachim B Hansen shared the lead heading into the final round at the AVIV Dubai Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood's late flurry of birdies kept the Englishman in contention.

Laporta sunk a birdie on the 18th to match Hansen's third-round 67 at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, with the joint leaders on 19 under par.

Defending champion Antoine Rozner sits a shot behind on 18 under, while Kalle Samooja is in fourth just ahead of Min Woo Lee and Fleetwood, who rattled in six birdies on the back nine for a four-under 68.

Rozner moved three clear at the top of the day, but was unable to improve on his one-shot lead at the start of the weekend across a topsy-turvy third round.

A double-bogey at the fifth proved his undoing, allowing Laporta and Hansen to jump ahead.

Laporta claimed three birdies in the opening seven holes, with Hansen sinking three in a row from the fifth.

Fleetwood endured a battling front nine, but three birdies in four holes from the 10th turned his round on its head.

Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington continued his strong showing in the event, carding a third round of 67 to move to 14 under overall in a share of 10th place. After a slow start with a bogey on the 2nd, the Dubliner carded six birdies after that including four on the back nine.

Jonathan Caldwell shot a one under par 71 to end the day at seven under.