Laporta and Hansen share the lead in Dubai

Pádraig Harrington fires six birdies 67 to move five shots behind leaders
Laporta and Hansen share the lead in Dubai

Antoine Rozner and Francesco Laporta walk across a bridge on the 15th hole during day three of the AVIV Dubai Championship at Fire Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 18:46

Francesco Laporta and Joachim B Hansen shared the lead heading into the final round at the AVIV Dubai Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood's late flurry of birdies kept the Englishman in contention.

Laporta sunk a birdie on the 18th to match Hansen's third-round 67 at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, with the joint leaders on 19 under par.

Defending champion Antoine Rozner sits a shot behind on 18 under, while Kalle Samooja is in fourth just ahead of Min Woo Lee and Fleetwood, who rattled in six birdies on the back nine for a four-under 68.

Rozner moved three clear at the top of the day, but was unable to improve on his one-shot lead at the start of the weekend across a topsy-turvy third round.

A double-bogey at the fifth proved his undoing, allowing Laporta and Hansen to jump ahead.

Laporta claimed three birdies in the opening seven holes, with Hansen sinking three in a row from the fifth.

Fleetwood endured a battling front nine, but three birdies in four holes from the 10th turned his round on its head.

Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington continued his strong showing in the event, carding a third round of 67 to move to 14 under overall in a share of 10th place. After a slow start with a bogey on the 2nd, the Dubliner carded six birdies after that including four on the back nine.

Jonathan Caldwell shot a one under par 71 to end the day at seven under.

More in this section

Irish Challenge Golf - Day One James Sugrue and Simon Bryan clinch Alps Tour cards
Pelican Women's Championship - Round One 'Pretty stress-free' - Leona Maguire in sensational form to lead in Florida
McIlroy splits from Pete Cowen and confirms he is back with long-time coach Michael Bannon McIlroy splits from Pete Cowen and confirms he is back with long-time coach Michael Bannon
Pelican Women's Championship - Round One

Strong finish keeps Leona Maguire in hunt for LPGA Tour title

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up