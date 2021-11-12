Strong finish keeps Leona Maguire in hunt for LPGA Tour title

Leona Maguire lies one shot off the lead after her second round in the Pelican Women’s Championship on the LPGA Tour.

The Co Cavan golfer sits on 10 under overall in the $1.75m event, tied for second with Taiwan’s Wei-Ling Hsu, one behind the American duo of Lexi Thompson and Jennifer Kupcho.

Maguire, starting on the 10th hole, began with four pars before birdieing the par five 14th. However, a run of bogey, birdie, bogey, from the 18th to the second hole, meant she was just level par for the day. She finished strongly, birdieing the par four sixth and finished with a birdie two on the ninth for a second round of two-under par 68.

On a day of low scoring in Belleair, Florida, the leaderboard features many of the top names on the LPGA Tour, including major winner Thompson and Kupcho, who Maguire defeated 5&4 in their singles match at the Solheim Cup to cap off an undefeated debut for the Slieve Russell player.

World No 1 Nellie Korda and World No 4 Sei Young Kim are among those one shot behind Maguire on nine under, with US Women’s Open winner Yuka Saso in the group on eight under.

Meanwhile Slovakian teenager Pia Babnik capitalised on a dramatic last-hole blunder from Olivia Cowan to win the individual title at the Aramco Team Series in Jeddah.

Cowan held a two-shot lead playing the 18th hole at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, but went for the green in two on the par five and pulled her approach into the water for the second day in succession.

The resulting double-bogey seven dropped the German into a tie for the lead with Babnik and the 17-year-old held her nerve to complete a closing 65 with a birdie on the last after her drive stopped a few feet from the same water hazard.

“It really means a lot,” Babnik said after securing her second Ladies European Tour title of the year. “I played good the last three days so I’m really happy with my win.

“I didn’t know it was so nearly (in the water on 18) so I guess I got lucky and I’m really happy with how it all turned out.”

The team event was won by the quartet of Emily Pedersen, Hannah Burke, Krista Bakker and Ahmed Al Subaey after captain Pedersen defeated her opposite number Georgia Hall on the second play-off hole.

Elsewhere defending champion Antoine Rozner vowed to maintain his aggressive approach after claiming a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the AVIV Dubai Championship.

Rozner, who has not dropped a shot over the first two days, birdied six of his last eight holes to add a second round of 64 to his opening 65 and reach 15 under par, a shot ahead of JB Hansen and Francesco Laporta.

Finland’s Kalle Samooja is a shot further back, with the English pair of Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Waring three off the lead on 12 under.

Rozner, who shot 25 under on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates to win his maiden European Tour title last year, said: “I think I was playing really well, even on the front nine, but a few putts didn’t drop.

“I just kept putting myself in good positions hole after hole and a few putts dropped on the back nine which was great. It was definitely one of my best ball-striking rounds out here.”

Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington lies in a tie for 17th place after the second round. The Dubliner carded seven birdies and two bogeys for a 67 to sit on nine under overall.

Jonathan Caldwell also made the cut after finishing on six under par, after a 67 that included eight birdies. The cut came at five under.