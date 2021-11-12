James Sugrue and Simon Bryan clinch Alps Tour cards

Mallow’s James Sugrue brought a frustrating rookie season to a successful conclusion by clinching a full card at the Final Stage of the Alps Tour Qualifying School in Italy.

A total of 37 players secured Category 6 membership of the Alps Tour for the 2022 season as the cut for cards fell at one-over 217 for the top 35 and ties.

They included 2019 Amateur Championship winner Sugrue, who closed with a two-over 74 at Golf Nazionale near Rome to finish tied 27th on level par.

The 24-year-old Cork man bogeyed the ninth, then birdied the 10th and 16th to get to one-under before following a bogey at the 17th with a double-bogey seven at the par-five 18th to clinch his card with a shot to spare on level par 216.

“It was playing easy, and I played well,” said Sugrue, who made his professional debut in May and made four of 10 cuts across the Challenge and European Tour in another COVID-19 affected year in Europe.

“I hit a lot of greens, but I just had a very cold day with the putter. Fortunately, the double at the last didn’t leave me with a nervous wait. There weren’t that many left to come in, so I knew I was safe enough.”

Sugrue is hoping to combine the Alps Tour with Challenge Tour appearances in 2021.

He was 73rd in the Dutch Open on the European Tour in September, while his best finish from seven Challenge Tour starts was a tie for 22nd in the Dormy Open in May.

Simon Bryan made four birdies and three bogeys in a one-under 71 to finish tied fifth on five-under-par, five strokes behind winner Martin Couvra of France.

The remainder of the players who made the cut will be eligible for membership in Category 8.

They include France-based Kerryman Michael Young, who made three birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey seven at the 14th, his fifth hole, in a 73 to finish tied 44th on three-over 219.

Kilkenny’s Luke Donnelly made three birdies, three bogeys and a triple-bogey eight at his 10th hole in a 75 to finish tied 60th on six-over.

Overnight leader Couvra shot a one-under 71 to win the event by two shots on 10-under par from compatriot Julien Sale and England’s Ben Schmidt.

Tramore’s Robin Dawson, Conor Coyne and amateur Marc Boucher missed the 36-hole cut but will be eligible for Category 9 membership next year.