McIlroy splits from Pete Cowen and confirms he is back with long-time coach Michael Bannon

“I’ve always had a relationship with Pete and I’ll ask for his input if I feel I need it. But now it’s Michael and me.” 
RIGHT DIRECTION: Rory McIlroy says he is back working exclusively with his long-time coach Michael Bannon.

Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 10:22
Paul Murray

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he is back working exclusively with long-time coach Michael Bannon and has ended his working relationship with Pete Cowen after eight months.

“Michael and I are back working together,” McIlroy told Golfweek. “I’ve always had a relationship with Pete and I’ll ask for his input if I feel I need it. But now it’s Michael and me.” 

McIlroy reportedly resumed working with Bannon in Florida shortly after winning the CJ Cup last month, his 20th PGA Tour title.

Bannon’s coaching relationship with McIlroy goes all the way back to when the Holywood talent was eight years old and that continued through his four major title triumphs and beyond until the global pandemic prevented Bannon from travelling to the US.

After seeking Sheffield man Cowen's advice on an occasional basis McIlroy brought him on board ahead of this year’s Masters. McIlroy won the Wells Fargo in the summer but his major displays were a disappointment with a share of seventh at the US Open his best finish.

After a tearful end to a disappointing Ryder Cup, McIlroy bounced back to win the CJ Cup in Las Vegas which helped him move back into the world's top 10. But by that stage, he had already taken the decision to resuming working exclusively with Bannon.

In October Cowen told a UAE paper that 'reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated’ when it came to his working relationship with McIlroy.

“I have been contacted by a number of the UK golfing media over the last 72 hours about where I stand with Rory McIlroy,” Cowen said. “It seems, because I was not with him last week in Las Vegas when he won the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour, everyone assumes we are not together. Does anyone realise that I cannot be with all my players, all the time, wherever in the world they are playing?

“Just to put the record straight, I spoke to Rory as recently as Thursday. All I can say, to use the quote attributed to Mark Twain, ‘Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.’” 

After his CJ Cup win, McIlroy admitted: “There was a lot of reflection in the last couple of weeks. This is what I need to do. I need to play golf, I need to simplify it. I need to just be me. I think for the last few months I was maybe trying to be someone else to try and get better. I realised that being me is enough and being me I can do things like this.” 

McIlroy will be at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai next week before playing in Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge at the start of December.

