Padraig Harrington shines in Portugal after seniors ‘wake-up’ call

Pádraig Harrington says his experiences of being "lapped by the field" on the Champions Tour in the US has given him a wake-up call to sharpen his game.

The 2021 Ryder Cup captain has made an imperssive start to the Portugal Masters, in joint fourth place after his first round. Italy's Nino Bertasio opened up a four-shot lead following a stunning first round of 61 in the Portugal Masters.

Harrington, who turned 50 in August, says his early experiences on the senior tour made him reexamine his game.

"I played a couple of Champions Tour events in the States, I hit the ball quite well and was lapped by the field," three-time major winner Harrington said.

"That gave me a bit of a wake-up call that as much as I've strengthened my weaknesses over the last number of years, I've definitely weakened my strengths.

"Today was a good day in that sense. I was a lot sharper. I worked a good score out of it, I didn't hit the ball great but hit my wedges better and gave myself lots of chances.

"It's an interesting course in that there's a lot of risk-reward. There's a lot of intimidating shots, but with the rough being down you're sometimes better off bailing out a little bit, you can do that here. You need a smart head around this course this week."

Bertasio covered the front nine of Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura in 31 and then birdied six of his last seven holes to finish 10 under par in pursuit of his first European Tour title.

Spain's Adri Arnaus is Bertasio's nearest challenger following a bogey-free 65 , with Malaysia's Gavin Green another stroke back on five under.

"I got off to a good start, birdied the second after hitting it close and I started making some putts," Bertasio said. "I made a lot of putts on the front nine and played really solid on the back.

"Hit a few close, hit the par fives in two and the birdie on the last was a bonus. Today's a different wind, we normally play it down off the left and today it was into. The 17th and 18th are tricky holes and very happy to finish birdie-birdie.

"I wasn't expecting a 61, but I have been playing nicely. I putted really well today and everything clicked."

Harrington is part of a six-strong group on four under par which included Danish twins Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard, who won European Tour events in back-to-back weeks earlier this season.

Jonathan Caldwell and Jorge Campillo talk with a rules official after Caldwell hit Campillo’s ball with his second shot on the third hole during the first round of the Portugal Masters.

Jonathan Caldwell finished with a 69 after a mixed round. The Co Down golfer began on the 10th and was four under par after 11 holes but after playing his playing partner’s ball on the third hole, their 12th, a bogey there along with further dropped shots proved costly.

On the PGA Tour, Seamus Power was best placed of the Irish players on day one of the Championship at Mayakoba. Power shot a three-under par 68, but is seven shots behind early leader Matthew Wolff, who fired an opening 61.

Graeme McDowell lies two shots further back from Power after an opening 70, while Shane Lowry shot a level par 71.

On the Ladies European Tour, former world number one Lydia Ko and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda share the lead on five under after the first round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Ko carded six birdies and one bogey in an opening 67 that was matched late in the day by Ciganda, who made seven birdies and two bogeys at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.