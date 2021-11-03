Robert MacIntyre promises to be aggressive at Portugal Masters 

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, who claimed the and Portugal Masters title in 2016, is also in the field
Padraig Harrington plays in the pro am ahead of the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 20:20
Phil Casey

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre has vowed to take an aggressive approach in pursuit of his second European Tour title in the Portugal Masters.

MacIntyre claimed his breakthrough victory in Cyprus a year ago and has racked up some impressive results in 2021, including a tie for 12th on his Masters debut and a second consecutive top-10 in the Open Championship.

An untimely run of four straight missed cuts meant the 25-year-old left-hander was overlooked for a Ryder Cup wild card and failed to gain his PGA Tour card for next season, while he finished 53rd on his last start in the Andalucia Masters.

"I've been playing great, I'm just getting nothing from my golf and Valderrama is one of the biggest places for that, where you can play well and be beaten up," MacIntyre said.

"I'm in good spirits, my game feels good and it's just about putting it all together.

"I want to win every week I turn up. I've got goals that I've set and there are little things I'm trying to work on. This is the week where you'll see it on TV hopefully, if I'm playing well, to be more aggressive from certain numbers.

"It's come into my golf because some of the tournaments I've played this year where you've had to be more defensive than offensive. I'm trying to flip the switch and become more offensive. There's little things in my game I'm still trying to work on and this week is a big week for that."

The Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura certainly should reward attacking golf, having been the site of the first 59 on the European Tour by Oliver Fisher in 2018.

"It's a good course," MacIntyre added. "I enjoy this style of golf. But the back nine is probably the bigger test where you can get caught out more.

"59 is an incredible score. 69 is a decent score as well. It's a course where you get lots of chances if you're driving it well, but if you're not you're going to get punished.

"I feel like my game is there. I just need to not worry about consequences, not think about what could happen and think about what can happen. That's one of the main things for me, just try and be more positive.

"Everyone who knows me knows I'm not the most positive human being, but we're getting there and trying to change that."

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, who claimed the and Portugal Masters title in 2016, is also in the field along with Scandinavian Mixed winner Jonathan Caldwell, and Cormac Sharvin.

