Greg Norman confirmed as chief executive of controversial Saudi-backed golf series

Former world No.1 Greg Norman has been named the new chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-backed group which has announced a new 10-tournament series on the Asian Tour from 2022.

Norman said that the investment of at least $200m (€173m) in prize money over the next 10 years “is only the beginning” amid persistent rumours that he will also become the commissioner of a new Saudi-funded breakaway golf league.

LIV Golf Investments (LGI) is a newly-formed company backed by the Private Investment Fund which operates on behalf of the government of Saudi Arabia. Norman added: “This is only the beginning. LIV Golf Investments has secured a major capital commitment that will be used to create additive new opportunities across worldwide professional golf.”

Norman previously unveiled plans for a World Golf Tour in 1994, the year after he won the Open Championship for the second time, but they failed to gain enough traction.

Talk of a Saudi-backed Super Golf League (SGL) dominated the build-up to this year’s US PGA, with 48-year-old Lee Westwood admitting it would be a “no-brainer” to sign a multi-million-pound contract at this stage of his career. In contrast, Rory McIlroy reiterated his opposition and labelled the proposals a “money grab”, while players have been threatened with bans from established tours and potentially the Ryder Cup if they were to defect.

The announcement follows a recent 10-year partnership between the Asian Tour and Golf Saudi, which runs the Saudi International, an event formerly part of the European Tour. Defending champion Dustin Johnson is one of the players to have sought a release from the PGA Tour to defend his title in February.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) took an 80% stake in Newcastle as part of a £305m takeover of the Premier League club. The deal is the subject of controversy due to the country’s poor human rights record.

Commenting on the golf announcement, Amnesty International UK chief Sacha Deshmukh said: “It’s yet another example of Saudi Arabia spraying its money around in an attempt to sportswash its appalling human rights record.”

