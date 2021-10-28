Seamus Power in top five after impressive start at Bermuda Championship

Seamus Power in top five after impressive start at Bermuda Championship

Seamus Power: Carded an opening round 67

Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 22:31

Seamus Power hit a four under par round of 67 to place inside the top five after his opening round at the Bermuda Championship.

After a birdie on the first, he gave the shot back on the second, but that bogey six was the only blemish on the scorecard which saw the Waterford man hit four more birdies to climb toward the summit of the leaderboard.

American Brandon Hagy is the joint leader after he opened the week with a 65 before Chad Ramey joined him on that mark.

Vincent Whaley is one back on five-under at Port Royal Golf Course with Power one of half a dozen players two off the leaders

Graeme McDowell carded a one-under 70 with pre-tournament favourite, Ryder Cup player Matt Fitzpatrick on level par after Thursday's opening round of action.

