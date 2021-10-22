Kinsale's John Murphy clinches European Challenge Tour card

Murphy missed the cut in the Challenge Costa Brava but remained in the top 70 in the Road to Mallorca standings, claiming 69th spot and a strong Challenge Tour card for 2022
Kinsale's John Murphy clinches European Challenge Tour card

John Murphy: Earned his card for next season. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 21:00
Brian Keogh

There was joy for Kinsale's John Murphy as he clinched his Challenge Tour card without hitting a shot.

But it was an agonising day for Ballymena's Dermot McElroy as he missed out on his Challenge Tour dream ticket despite making an ace in a closing 65 in the Europro Tour's Matchroom Tour Championship at Slaley Hall.

Murphy missed the cut in the Challenge Costa Brava but remained in the top 70 in the Road to Mallorca standings, claiming 69th spot and a strong Challenge Tour card for 2022.

Michael Hoey finished 29th behind New Zealander Daniel Hillier at Empordà Golf after a closing 68 to finish 36th in the rankings and keep alive his hopes of winning one of 20 European Tour cards awarded to the top players in the final Road to Mallorca standings following next month's Challenge Tour Grand Final.

As for McElroy, he was looking to remain in the top-five in the third-tier Europro Tour rankings who were awarded promotion to the Challenge Tour following the season-ending Tour Championship. But the former West of Ireland champion (28) paid for opening rounds of 76 and 78, and while he holed a six-iron for a hole-in-one in at the 186 -yard fifth in a bogey-free, seven-under 65, he fell two spots to seventh in the Order of Merit after his tie for 24th.

While the top five earned strong Challenge Tour cards, McElroy won a lesser category of membership of the Challenge Tour next year, which will only be worth one or two starts due to the pressure on spots caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

More in this section

Scottish Championship - Day Four - Fairmont St Andrews Matt Wallace remains in contention at ZOZO Championship after strong finish
Empordà Challenge - Day One John Murphy cards bogey-free 68 after fog-delayed start in Spain
Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship Peter O’Keeffe: ‘I think I deserve Walker Cup chance’
Irish Senior Men's Amateur Open Championship 2021

Paton crowned Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open champion

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up