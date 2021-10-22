Kinsale's John Murphy clinches European Challenge Tour card

There was joy for Kinsale's John Murphy as he clinched his Challenge Tour card without hitting a shot.
But it was an agonising day for Ballymena's Dermot McElroy as he missed out on his Challenge Tour dream ticket despite making an ace in a closing 65 in the Europro Tour's Matchroom Tour Championship at Slaley Hall.
Murphy missed the cut in the Challenge Costa Brava but remained in the top 70 in the Road to Mallorca standings, claiming 69th spot and a strong Challenge Tour card for 2022.
Michael Hoey finished 29th behind New Zealander Daniel Hillier at Empordà Golf after a closing 68 to finish 36th in the rankings and keep alive his hopes of winning one of 20 European Tour cards awarded to the top players in the final Road to Mallorca standings following next month's Challenge Tour Grand Final.
As for McElroy, he was looking to remain in the top-five in the third-tier Europro Tour rankings who were awarded promotion to the Challenge Tour following the season-ending Tour Championship. But the former West of Ireland champion (28) paid for opening rounds of 76 and 78, and while he holed a six-iron for a hole-in-one in at the 186 -yard fifth in a bogey-free, seven-under 65, he fell two spots to seventh in the Order of Merit after his tie for 24th.
While the top five earned strong Challenge Tour cards, McElroy won a lesser category of membership of the Challenge Tour next year, which will only be worth one or two starts due to the pressure on spots caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.