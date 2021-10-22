Matt Wallace remains in contention at ZOZO Championship after strong finish

Matt Wallace remains in contention at ZOZO Championship after strong finish

Matt Wallace is two shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the ZOZO Championship (Kenny Smith/PA)

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 09:42
Phil Casey

England’s Matt Wallace produced a brilliant finish to remain firmly in contention for his first PGA Tour title in the ZOZO Championship.

Wallace was two over par for his first 15 holes at Narashino Country Club but birdied the 16th, 17th and 18th to add a 69 to his opening 65 and lie two shots off the lead held by home favourite and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

“I’m very pleased,” Wallace said. “It was a tough day.

“We’re hitting some drivers, especially on the 10th… you think you can hit it 260 (yards) but it goes 240 and you’d never think that after a good strike, so it was difficult to gauge how far the ball was going to go.

“It was cold, wet, greens are soft and a bit slower. It was just a tough day, but the finish was really important and it was nice.

“My putting hasn’t been quite on, but I went and did some work with my coach last week and starting to see the ball roll how I want to, so I’ve holed a couple of good putts. I’ve missed a few, but I’ve holed a couple of good ones.

“I need to get my swing sorted, I haven’t hit it as well as I have done two weeks ago, so if I’m going to put it together we’ll be there come Sunday.”

Matsuyama carded three birdies and one bogey in his 68 to post a halfway total of eight under par, one shot ahead of American Cameron Tringale.

Wallace shares third place on six under with Brendan Steele, with Tommy Fleetwood and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann a shot further back.

“It wasn’t a perfect round, but I played well – I’m happy with it,” Matsuyama said. “It’s not often that we play in rain and cold at the same time, but I’m happy with the round and it was a good day.

“I’m in a good position. Looking forward to the weekend and (will) do my best.”

More in this section

Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship Peter O’Keeffe: ‘I think I deserve Walker Cup chance’
THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT - Final Round Rory McIlroy: 'I was done. I didn't want to see golf again until 2022'
Rory McIlroy wins big in Vegas to claim 20th PGA Tour title Rory McIlroy wins big in Vegas to claim 20th PGA Tour title
ChibaPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Empordà Challenge - Day One

John Murphy cards bogey-free 68 after fog-delayed start in Spain

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up