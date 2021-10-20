John Murphy cards bogey-free 68 after fog-delayed start in Spain

John Murphy carded a bogey-free round of 68 as he bids to make the Road to Mallorca cut off for the Challenge Tour Grand Final.

The Kinsale professional, having started off the 10th tee, finished with birdie-threes on holes 7 and 9 to sit in a tie for 17th on three-under after his weather-delayed first round at the Challenge Costa Brava.

The most promising aspect of Murphy's round was, after a quiet back-nine featuring one biride, playing the front-nine under par for the first time in five attempts this week.

With the Challenge Tour staying at Empordà Golf Club outside Girona for the second week in a row, in-form Murphy likely needs to equal or better his tie-for-third-place finish from the Empordà Challenge to make the Road to Mallorce top 45. He started the week 69th in the rankings.

Murphy carded four consecutive 68s last week, playing the front nine in one-over, but excelling on the back nine, taking it for 17-under with three eagles and no dropped shots on that stretch across the four days.

3rd place this week on the Challenge tour in Spain with 4 rounds of 67. Fair to say I prefer that back 9. Thank you again for all the support, it’s been a great few weeks. Ready to go again 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/1olJhvM43v — John Murphy (@john_murphy5) October 17, 2021

He extended that across his full round on Tuesday and Wednesday, carding 15 pars on top of his three birdies. He lay on one-under through 10 holes when play was halted due to darkness after an almost-three-hour fog delay on Tuesday before resuming on Wednesday morning.

Frenchman Frederic Lacroix leads after a round of 64 that featured two eagles.