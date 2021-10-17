Peter O’Keeffe crowned Irish Men’s Amateur Open champion

O’Keeffe is the first golfer since Padraig Harrington to win the Irish Close and Open in the same year. 
Peter O’Keeffe crowned Irish Men’s Amateur Open champion

Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas) winner of the Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 18:50
Colm O’Connor

Peter O’Keeffe is the 2021 Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open champion.

The Douglas golfer defeated Switzerland’s Nicola Gerhardsen in a three-hole play-off at The European Club, after the duo finished three shots clear of the lead on +4.

O’Keeffe worked his way around the play-off with three pars, beating the valiant Gerhardsen by a shot.

O’Keeffe said his second Irish Men’s Amateur Open is a career highlight. “I’m delighted. It played really hard, but I thought I played really well. When I won the AIG Close, I said I wanted to win this. Saying it is one thing, but doing it is another.

“I have to credit my coach Noel Fox. We had a great session earlier this week. I took what we were doing straight onto the course."

O’Keeffe is the first golfer since Padraig Harrington to win the Irish Close and Open in the same year. 

“It’ll take a while for that to sink in and the year in general, but I want to keep pushing on now, into next year.

Gerhardsen had a putt on the 18th to win, but he was still delighted with an impressive week.

“It was an amazing week. I enjoyed myself on such a beautiful golf course. It’s disappointing to lose the Play-Off. I made some good shots, but didn’t get the job done. Peter’s hot putter was the difference.

“I was really struggling in the middle of the season, but I’m delighted to be playing good golf again.

For the second day in a row, only one player broke par: Royal Dublin’s Hugh Foley jumped ten spots to finish in third place with a round of 69. The third placed finish, also saw him jump into second place in the Bridgestone Men’s Order of Merit standings behind O’Keeffe.

“It was almost a perfect round, which is rare. I had a few lip outs in the opening six holes. One bad shot on 16 meant a double bogey. I knew it was a great round though. I didn’t look at the scoreboard all day. I had a plan and I stuck with it. It’s my best finish in this event, so I’m delighted with that.

More in this section

CJ Cup Golf Rory McIlroy two shots off the lead after sizzling 62 in Las Vegas
Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship Allan Hill and Nicola Gerhardsen lead at Irish Men's Amateur Open
Beth Coulter gives chase behind three-way tie at the top of Irish Amateur Open Beth Coulter gives chase behind three-way tie at the top of Irish Amateur Open
Empordà Challenge - Day Four

John Murphy produces walk-off eagle for third-place finish at Empordà Challenge

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up