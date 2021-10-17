John Murphy produces walk-off eagle for third-place finish at Empordà Challenge

The Kinsale golfer took home €11,000 after an ultra-consistent week at the Challenge Tour event saw him card a fourth consecutive round of 67 for a 16-under total
John Murphy produces walk-off eagle for third-place finish at Empordà Challenge

John Murphy plays his tee shot on the 16th hole during day four of the Emporda Challenge at Emporda Golf Club in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 18:23
Stephen Barry

John Murphy produced a walk-off eagle to take a share of third place at the Empordà Challenge in Girona, Spain.

The Kinsale golfer took home €11,000 after an ultra-consistent week at the Challenge Tour event saw him card a fourth consecutive round of 67 for a 16-under total.

Entering the final day four shots back, Murphy never fully put himself in position to win on a front nine that saw two bogeys cancelled out by two birdies.

But while Murphy played the front nine in one-over this week, he excelled on the back nine, taking it for 17-under with no dropped shots across the four days.

On Sunday, he took the momentum of his birdie-three at the ninth with birdies at 12 and 13 before walking off with his eagle on 18 - his third of the week and second at that hole.

France's Julien Brun held his nerve finishing with eight successive pars for a 69 to close out a one-shot victory on 18-under ahead of Jonathan Thomson of England, who set the clubhouse target with a 62 that featured 11 birdies.

Overnight leader alongside Brun, Andrew Wilson, finished in a tie for third with Murphy, Jeremy Freiburghaus, and Jesper Svensson.

The Tour moves on to the Challenge Costa Brava next week, which is held at the same Empordà Golf venue, with the top 45 in the Road to Mallorca standings then advancing to the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final at the start of November. 

Murphy is currently 69th, having jumped by 19 places, and needs a similar performance on the Costa Brava to make the cut.

More in this section

CJ Cup Golf Rory McIlroy two shots off the lead after sizzling 62 in Las Vegas
Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship Allan Hill and Nicola Gerhardsen lead at Irish Men's Amateur Open
Beth Coulter gives chase behind three-way tie at the top of Irish Amateur Open Beth Coulter gives chase behind three-way tie at the top of Irish Amateur Open
Flogas Irish Amateur Open Championship

Peter O’Keeffe crowned Irish Men’s Amateur Open champion

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up