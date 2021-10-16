John Murphy recovers from triple-bogey as storming finish moves him into fourth

John Murphy recovered from a triple-bogey for a storming finish to rise to a tie for fourth at the Empordá Challenge in Girona, Spain.
The Kinsale golfer has been consistent all week, firing three consecutive rounds of 67, his 12-under total leaving him four shots off the lead held by England's Andrew Wilson and Julien Brun of France.
Murphy birdied three of his opening five holes, either side of one bogey, to make an early move but his round was derailed by a triple-bogey eight on the eighth.
His response was superb.
An eagle three at 12 got him back under par for his day and he added a birdie at 14 before back-to-back birdies to finish, at 17 and 18.
Coming home in 31, Murphy shares fourth with Bjorn Hellgren of Sweden.
Leaders Wilson and Brun also shot 67s but failed to make the most of the par-five last to put further distance between themselves and the chasing pack ahead of Sunday's final round. Sweden's Jens Dantorp is one shot back in third on 15-under.