John Murphy recovers from triple-bogey as storming finish moves him into fourth

Kinsale golfer Murphy has been consistent all week, firing three consecutive rounds of 67, his 12-under total leaving him four shots off the lead
John Murphy recovers from triple-bogey as storming finish moves him into fourth

John Murphy. File photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 16:05
Stephen Barry

John Murphy recovered from a triple-bogey for a storming finish to rise to a tie for fourth at the Empordá Challenge in Girona, Spain.

The Kinsale golfer has been consistent all week, firing three consecutive rounds of 67, his 12-under total leaving him four shots off the lead held by England's Andrew Wilson and Julien Brun of France.

Murphy birdied three of his opening five holes, either side of one bogey, to make an early move but his round was derailed by a triple-bogey eight on the eighth.

His response was superb.

An eagle three at 12 got him back under par for his day and he added a birdie at 14 before back-to-back birdies to finish, at 17 and 18.

Coming home in 31, Murphy shares fourth with Bjorn Hellgren of Sweden.

Leaders Wilson and Brun also shot 67s but failed to make the most of the par-five last to put further distance between themselves and the chasing pack ahead of Sunday's final round. Sweden's Jens Dantorp is one shot back in third on 15-under.

Read More

John Murphy's old head on young Kinsale shoulders: 'I’m playing golf to compete at the top'

More in this section

Hopps Open de Provence - Day Three Another round of 67 keeps John Murphy firmly in the hunt at Empordà Challenge
Empordà Challenge - Day One John Murphy's old head on young Kinsale shoulders: 'I’m playing golf to compete at the top'
Setback for Peter O’Keeffe’s double bid Setback for Peter O’Keeffe’s double bid
Irish Women's & Girls Amateur Open Championship 2021

Beth Coulter just two shots off the pace at Baltray

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up