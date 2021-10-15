Another round of 67 keeps John Murphy firmly in the hunt at Empordà Challenge

John Murphy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 22:36

A repeat of his day one score of 67, a 4-under par, at Girona left Kinsale’s John Murphy in joint seventh position at the end of day two of the Empordà Challenge on the Costa Brava.

England’s Andrew Wilson leads the way on 12 under after a 7-under round of 64.

Elsewhere, Ryder Cup star Matt Fitzpatrick and fellow Englishman Laurie Canter will head into the weekend just a shot off the lead at the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama.

Fitzpatrick suffered heartbreak at Whistling Straits as he made it two Ryder Cup appearances without a point in Europe’s crushing 19-9 defeat but has showed no ill effects on his return to action, going 71-68 over the first two days at one of golf’s toughest courses.

He had led the way on day two but a double-bogey on the last saw him slip to three under, one shot behind Romain Langasque, with the Frenchman carding back-to-back rounds of 69 to lead after 36 holes.

Fitzpatrick holed a bunker shot on the seventh and added further gains on the ninth, 11th, 13th, and 17th before his late slip.

“I’m happy with where my game is at,” he said. “I played really well at the Ryder Cup, to no avail, unfortunately. But I was really pleased and almost disappointed to have two weeks off after it. I wanted to play again. So to come here and continue that is a positive.

“I played great, there’s no other way to describe it. I just have to keep it up.”

