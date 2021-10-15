Beth Coulter just two shots off the pace at Baltray

Beth Coulter just two shots off the pace at Baltray

Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle) on the 2nd tee. Picture: Golffile | Thos Caffrey

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 22:30
Brian Keogh

Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter is praying for wind over the weekend after a four-under 70 left her two strokes off the pace after the opening round of the Irish Women’s and Girls’ Amateur Open Championship at County Louth. 

Runner up in the Girls’ Amateur Championship, Coulter made six birdies and two bogeys to share fourth place at Baltray, where Finland’s Aada Rissanen fired a six-under 68 for a one-shot lead over Sweden’s Moa Svedenskiöld and German’s Charlotte Back in both the Women’s and Girls’ championships.

“I didn’t do anything spectacular, really,” Coulter said. “A couple of par fives, I made some silly mistakes, but on the par fours, I gave myself some good chances for birdie and hit some good wedges in.”

She had a hectic summer schedule but returned to playing camogie with her club Ballygallet last month.

“After the Girls’ Amateur, I wanted a little bit of a break and to slow things down, so I got back into camogie the last few weeks and enjoyed that.”

She’s also keen to record her second win of the season after retaining the Irish Girls Close title at Tramore in July.

“We’ll never get a day like that again. It was so sunny and very little wind, so hopefully, that will blow a bit more tomorrow and play into our favour.”

Rissanen carded five birdies and an eagle three at the ninth in a career-low round of 68.

“It was my all-time best round, so I’m very happy to start this tournament with that,” she said. “The course played somewhat easy today; I got a lot of good rolls from my drives, so some of the par fives were short, and I made some very good putts to make some birdies.”

The top 50 and ties after the second round qualify for Sunday’s final round. Finland and Germany 2 share the lead in the Nations Cup with Ireland 2, represented by Coulter, Katie Poots (73) and Paula Grant (82) in third place.

