John Murphy's old head on young Kinsale shoulders: 'I’m playing golf to compete at the top'

For someone so new to the professional ranks, John Murphy has navigated the fairways with admirable poise and, indeed, even ease to date. Finding his way to the course itself, though, has at least once proved to be trickier.

Last Sunday morning, heading into the final round of the Spanish Open, the 23-year-old Corkman found himself just three shots outside the top 10, only a week after placing that high in the Alfred Dunhill Links championship in St Andrew’s. His routine was working to a tee — until it nearly scuppered his chances of getting to one. About an hour and a half before he was due to tee off, he and his caddy rounded the corner from their Madrid hotel to get into their rented car only to find it wasn’t there. A full-blown street market had taken its place.

“We’d misread a street sign,” he winces. “We basically thought you could park there for free on Mondays and on holidays. Turned out there was simply no parking at all allowed there on Mondays and on holidays! So, without a word of Spanish between the pair of us, we had to get out Google Translate on our phones, and scramble around to get a taxi to bring across the city.”

Soon they encountered another obstacle: A marathon was taking place, and so their cabbie had to take a series of U-turns before finally dropping them off at their destination, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. “We almost didn’t make it,” he says. “It was tight, now.”

Murphy recounts all this with a smile, indicative of his general temperament. All the old clichés about redheads do not apply here. He’s’ determined but not fiery. “I suppose there is an element of stress and change with going pro,” he accepts, “especially the travel”, but he sees it as just part of the acclimatisation process.

Even before finishing his degree and career at the famed University of Louisville, he foresaw that it would be quite the change from college, where everything was laid on for him and about every other elite athletes on its campus. At the pro level there’s no one to spoon-feed you, as much as Emma O’Driscoll, his manager and often saviour, does for him. These are merely teething problems more than rookie errors, and aren’t going to derail him, just as that hiccup didn’t trip him up last week. Although he finished just outside the top-20, he still shot a fourth consecutive round in the 60s.

He’s taken that form now into this weekend’s challenge tour event in Girona, shooting two 67s to leave him in joint-fourth at the midway point.

Sponsors have recognised just how hot he is. The logo of Arachas, a leading young Irish insurance broker firm, now appears on his chest when he’s over here, and that of its parent company, Ardonagh, is displayed when he’s competing internationally.

At this pace he would have been in contention for a full European PGA card had he gone pro a few months earlier instead of waiting to compete in the Walker Cup, but he has no regrets, whatever about being in no hurry. He’s ready to play on the challenge tour next year. Eventually the goal is to play and live over in America. “But before anything like that I have a long way to go to where I want to be. Just staying in the present will take care of all that. If you make enough birdies, everything will fall into place.”

If you are to look for why John Murphy has such an old head on such young Kinsale shoulders, he’d trace a lot of it back to where those shoulders originate from. The coastal Cork town had a couple of fine courses, offered a catholic choice of sports, while his parents, Owen and Carmel — the first female mayor of Kinsale — were supportive but never pushy.

“Growing up I was never put under any pressure to play golf. I was never made to go to practice, I was never told: ‘Oh, that’s not going to be good for your golf if you do that.’ I was always given the option of what I wanted to do.

If I wanted to play GAA instead of golf — which I did for a long time — my parents were just as happy with me doing that. And I think having that intrinsic motivation made me want it that bit more, as opposed to feeling I was doing it for myself.

“Because I’ve seen the opposite first hand, so many times. I’ve played with people in the States and even back home whom if they’re playing badly or take a bad shot almost seem on edge as to what their parents or mentor might think. They’d almost be turning to see what their reaction is. I’m thankful I didn’t have that pressure on me, especially in a game as mentally taxing as it already is. As kids, if we weren’t at the golf course we’d be at the GAA pitch. But sometimes in the summer a few of us would go to the course at eight in the morning and stay there until eight at night. Because it was simply fun. It was something we enjoyed doing.”

It was a buddy, Gary Ward, who first brought him out for a game in Kinsale Golf Club; in fact, all these years later, they still play and hang out together when they can. Gary was very handy, an underage international actually. So too was Cathal Butler. For a good while, John didn’t mind that they were a good bit better than him; hanging with them or trying to stay with them was making him better too.

But he was only getting so far. The summer he turned 16, while on a handicap of six, he played a few events around the country but was just making up the numbers. “I got sick of going to those events and not being competitive.” When he heard that the club coach, Ian Stafford, had to do a development profile on a player and was looking for a few guinea pigs, Murphy volunteered and off to the lab they went.

They took videos of his swing, monitored his short and pitching game, measured how far his average proximity was from certain distances. “Before, I’d have just gone to the range and hit balls meaninglessly.”

Within a year he was playing off scratch. By his Leaving Cert year, he was successfully applying for one of the Pádraig Harrington golf scholarships to Maynooth. He was that serious about his golf. So serious that within a couple of months, the self-confessed homebird decided that leaving Cork for Maynooth hadn’t been enough of a leap. He wanted to go to the States.

By the following autumn he found himself in the same public speaking class as future NFL star Lamar Jackson on the most spoken-about campus in NCAA sport: The University of Louisville’s men’s basketball programme, spearheaded by legendary national championship coach Rick Pitino, was in the centre of a recruitment scandal, resulting in Pitino’s firing. He was no longer in Kinsale or Kansas, Toto. He was in Kentucky.

“It definitely was a bit of a cultural change. I was lucky that I was living with two Irish golfers, Hugh O’Hare from Oughterard and Devin Morley from Belfast, who I got on so well with. You would get homesick over there and want to go home, but once you’d visit home then you’d realise nothing had changed there and America was the best environment for me to improve my golf.

“I began to realise I was more mature than I thought I was. I had actually doubted my ability to move that far away from home. In Ireland I was a big fish in a small pond. Suddenly I was most definitely a small fish in a huge pond, playing against the likes of Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hofland, and Scottie Scheffler.

“But something I had to learn was to be patient with myself and trust the process of getting better. Collin had been winning tournaments since he was 12.

Everyone is on their own timeframe. Because it was initially frustrating for me going to tournaments and finishing 30th and 40th thinking I had played well.”

The summer after his rookie year he played in the French amateur. Was stoked for it as it would be the first time his mother would see him compete in the flesh since he’d left home. He missed the cut by a shot. He was devastated. But over a chat in the car, she told him she was encouraged. “She told me that was as good as she’d seen me play. Results just weren’t quite happening for me but I just had to be patient.”

A month later, he got an invite to the links trophy event in St Andrew’s. He’d always wanted to play there, from all the times he’d aced it on an old PlayStation game. He ended up winning the thing. “I just had a great buzz over there, and once I’m in contention, I’ll back myself: it’s when I feel I can show off a bit and have some fun and play my best golf.”

Heading into 2019, Murphy was in prime position to make the Walker Cup team — only for the year to remind him this is a game of snakes and ladders. He over-crammed his schedule, draining him of energy, and also became overly concerned with results.

“I put too much pressure on myself and ended up just compounding my errors week after week. I remember heading to the North of Ireland in Portstewart thinking: ‘Right, this’ll be a weak enough field, I’ll be one of the strongest players here and I’ll get back to the top of a leaderboard where I’m comfortable.’ I didn’t even make the top-64 cut.

I remember being in the car park afterward telling my mother: ‘I don’t know if this is something I can continue to do if the game of golf makes me feel like this.’

“But then I realised something that summer. A couple of days might go by and you’re still feeling sorry for yourself but no one else really cares. So I took a few days off, had a debrief with Ian [Stafford, his old and current coach], and just went back to try to enjoy the game a bit more. A month later I won the Mullingar Scratch. And after that I was thinking: ‘This makes it worth it. This feeling here outweighs by a thousand the feeling I had in the carpark in Portstewart.’

“I’m now very glad I went through a phase like that because I have a better understanding of how to avoid it and deal with it and get out of it. I’ve since worked a lot on being present. I went into 2019 thinking: ‘Right, if I finish here, here and here in these tournaments it’ll be enough to make the Walker Cup.’ That did absolutely no good for me. Being so outcome-oriented was something that cost me.

“It’d be the same within rounds. At two over after eight I’d be thinking: ‘Oh, I have chances on 12, 14, 17, and 18 to make it back.’ All of a sudden you’re thinking of that and you’ve bogeyed nine, so you’ve to work that bit harder again to make up for that mistake because you weren’t giving the task your full attention. So in every aspect I’ve tried to be more present. Taking it hole by hole, shot by shot, breakfast by breakfast. I just make a commitment to myself to prepare every day as well as I can.”

With that approach, Murphy made the Walker Cup this year, starred in it actually, winning a couple of huge points, though GB and Ireland would just lose out. It was an experience that will stay with him forever. Former US president George W Bush standing behind him on the first tee of his practice round. The energy in the team room seeing all the best-wishes videos. Going back in there having secured a point for his team.

It was another milestone in a fine amateur career. This year he graduated with his degree from the University of Louisville, so impressively, in fact, that he won the prestigious Byron Nelson award. In other words, out of all the senior golfers in the US NCAA system, he was found to have had the best mix of academics, golfing prowess, and contribution to the local community: At night he’d often help the homeless of downtown Louisville as well as play wheelchair basketball with members of the community with physical disabilities. He saw, up close, how good America can still be, but also divisive it became be during the Trump years.

“It was tough at times. I couldn’t care less about who anybody votes for, that’s entirely your decision but it did get tough when people’s personalities were almost based around their political beliefs. It could be very hard to hold a conversation without talking about them. I didn’t enjoy that, so I tried to stay out of it as much as possible.”

Now he’s back in Europe. In fact, he’s hoping to make it back to Ireland for his first-ever Cork jazz festival next week; the last time he was based here he still couldn’t drink. But either side of the jazzing there’ll be a lot of golfing.

“At this stage I don’t play golf to just try and get a card off the challenge tour. I’m playing golf to try to compete at the highest level. And now that I know that I can do that, it’s made me very motivated to do it regularly. I don’t want to look back and say: ‘Oh, those few weeks back in 2021 were so cool.’ It’s something I want to do on a more regular basis.

“This might not make sense but while I’ve never really seen myself as the best ball-striker or wedge player or driver of the ball, if you give me 14 clubs and put me on the first tee against anyone, I’d feel pretty confident I’d be able to compete with them. I’m just a very competitive person so once I step up to that first tee box that competiveness takes over.

“I know I have a lot of improving to do but that’s something I’m very excited about. I’m nowhere near my potential but I’m looking forward to trying to unlock it in any way I can.”