World No 1 Jon Rahm equals his worst round on European Tour

Frenchman Julien Guerrier opened up a one-shot lead after the opening day of the Andalucia Masters as world number one Jon Rahm equalled his worst-ever round at a European Tour event.

Guerrier battled the wind brilliantly at the notoriously difficult Valderrama course to card a 67, 11 shots better than Rahm, who was in a tie for 107th at seven over.

The US Open champion now faces a fight just to make the cut in his second consecutive event on home soil after finishing in a tie for 17th as two-time defending champion at last week’s Acciona Open de Espana.

Guerrier’s time in Spain has been more fruitful, with the 36-year-old claiming a top-three finish last week to virtually assure his place on Tour next season.

He carded six birdies and two bogeys to get to four under on day one at the 1997 Ryder Cup venue, and admitted he was enjoying playing with less pressure on his shoulders.

“I think I’m more relaxed,” he said. “I’m playing to shoot a low score, not save my card, that’s the main thing. We work every day, improve our game, and it’s working at the end of the year.

“It was really complicated today. The wind was growing stronger on the back nine.

“I had two bogeys on the scorecard, very few, and six birdies. It’s good to have six birdies in these conditions.”

Last week’s winner Rafa Cabrera Bello was his nearest challenger at three under, a shot clear of Frenchman Romain Langasque.

Cabrera Bello began his quest for back-to-back victories on home soil in style as he carded a three-under-par first round of 68.

The Spaniard, who won his fourth European Tour title at last week’s Acciona Open de España presented by Madrid, carded four birdies at the formidable Real Club Valderrama, and was one of just nine players to sign for an under-par round yesterday.

“I felt like I did everything pretty well,” he said. “If I were to highlight something, I’d say my putting was really good. I had a lot of testers — that’s normal on a windy day with fast greens, except for one I made everything inside eight or 10 feet. I felt that was the difference for me.

“It’s already an intimidating course when there’s no wind. With wind, it makes it all that tougher, but at the end you just accept it is what it is. It’s going to be hard, the wind will switch, you’ll end up in some tricky spots.

“You know, it’s a different type of tournament, where three pars in a row equals a birdie.

“That’s what you have in mind, and that’s how I tried to deal with this course, and other courses that are as tough as this one.”

Sitting in third is Guerrier’s compatriot Romain Langasque, who carded a two-under-par 69.

Meanwhile, Kinsale’ John Murphy is just two shots off the lead after day one of the Empordà Challenge in Girona on the European Challenge Tour.

Murphy carded a 67 to sit four under, two shots behind Craig Howie of Scotland, French pair Julien Brun and Ugo Coussaud, and South African duo JC Ritchie and Jacques Blaauw who share the first-round lead.

The quintet carded six-under-par rounds of 65 to sit one stroke ahead of 11 players in a share of sixth place on five under, including Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, who won the B-NL Challenge Trophy in August.

Ireland’s Michael Hoey carded a round of 69.