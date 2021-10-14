Douglas star Peter O’Keeffe bids to join Pádraig Harrington in illustrious club

Peter O’Keeffe will be bidding to complete a famous double as he begins his quest for his second Flogas Men’s Irish Amateur Open Championship at The European Club on Friday.

Having won the AIG Irish Amateur Close at Tullamore earlier this summer, the Douglas star has the chance to become only the seventh man to win both the Close and Open championships in one year.

If he pulls it off at Pat Ruddy’s testing Co Wicklow links, he will join Lionel Munn (1911), Jimmy Bruen (1938), John Burke (1947), Cecil Ewing (1948), Joe Carr (1954) and Pádraig Harrington (1995) on a very special shortlist.

An O’Keeffe win would also help him become just the fourth player after Noel Fox, Keith Nolan and Gavin Moynihan to win the title twice since the event was resurrected in 1995 after a 34-year hiatus.

Balbriggan’s Robbie Cannon will be looking to join an even more exclusive club as a double championship winner at The European Club having won the Irish Close at the Brittas Bay links in 2018.

There is a strong field for this year’s championship with 93 players from 11 countries set to compete over 54 holes rather than 72 with the top 50 and ties after Saturday’s second-round qualifying for Sunday’s final round.

There are 11 players from England, including the last two runners-up in the Amateur Championship, Joe Harvey and Monty Scowsill.

However, there are high hopes of a home win as Ireland has kept the trophy 14 times from 25 editions since it was revived in 1995.

Castle’s Robert Moran, who is fourth behind O’Keeffe in the Bridgestone Order of Merit, is looking for that elusive first major win after finishing runner up to the Douglas man in both Irish Close and Munster Strokeplay Championships this year.

“The European Club is a very hard golf course”, Moran said of the test ahead. “It’ll be about staying patient this weekend. It’s a mentally demanding course, and hopefully, I’ll be in contention on Sunday.

“It’s brilliant to have the Flogas Irish Open back. I’m playing with a German player in the opening two rounds. Having the foreign players is key to an event like this.”

The championship will be played on a composite link with the par-three second hole being left out in favour of the par-three 12a, leaving the players facing a par-71 test of 7,169-yards.

It’s also a big weekend for course designer and owner Pat Ruddy as it will be the 36th national championship to be played on one of his creations.

In fact, the end-of-season flourish of events will see his designs at Donegal Murvagh, with the Irish Seniors Amateur Open, and Portsalon with the Irish Intervarsity Championship giving him a hat-trick of national titles over three weeks bringing his total to an extraordinary total of 38.

Meanwhile, County Louth will host the Irish Women’s and Girls’ Amateur Open Strokeplay Championship from Friday.

Played over 54 holes, the field is without many of our top stars, who are studying abroad.

However, there is no shortage of quality on display with Curtis Cup player Paula Grant, R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship runner up Beth Coulter from Kirkistown Castle Golf Club and Vagliano Trophy player Katie Poots just some of the big names in action.

Cork Golf Club’s Miriam Abernethy, Killarney’s Corrina Griffin, Lahinch’s Aideen Walsh and Olivia Lucas, Muskerry’s Jean O’Driscoll and Castlestroy’s Sadhbh Bullock will all have their ambitions.