Seamus Power cracks world top 100 for first time

Seamus Power has cracked the world top 100 for the first time.

The West Waterford golfer's 21st-place finish at the Shriners Children's Open on Sunday has resulted in a seven-place jump in ranking, leapfrogging the likes of 2019 US Open champion Gary Woodland and Scottish Open winner Aaron Rai to claim the world no.100 berth.

It caps a year in which Power won the Barbasol Championship to earn a two-year exemption for PGA Tour events.

He came into 2021 as the world no.429 but since April has enjoyed an upturn in form that has seen him improve his ranking after almost every tournament. He made 11 cuts in a row, carding five top-10 finishes, including that first PGA Tour title.

Kinsale golfer John Murphy, who turned professional in June, is up another 41 places to world no.565 after adding a 24th-place finish at the Acciona Open de Espana to his top-10 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship the week prior.

Rory McIlroy is up one place to world no.14 and Shane Lowry down two to 41st, while Jon Rahm remains top of the standings.