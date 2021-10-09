John Murphy still swinging in the sixties

Kinsale man is nine back of the leader Rafa Cabrera Bello at Spanish Open
John Murphy still swinging in the sixties

GOING LOW: Kinsale's John Murphy is taking to the European Tour like to the manor born.

Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 16:36
Tony Leen

KINSALE's John Murphy signed for a third successive round in the 60s as he maintained his run of consistent form at the Spanish Open in Madrid.

Murphy carded a Saturday 69 to go with a pair of 68s for a three-round total of 205, eight under par, and nine back of the leader and native hero Rafa Cabrera Bello, who signed for a 64 and stands seventeen under par.

The 23 year old Cork man will be frustrated with a closing bogey after a birdie on 16 to go with his gains on par on No's 4, 7 and 8 at Club de Campo Villa in Madrid.

*More to follow

More in this section

Jim Gavin among '10 of the biggest names from sport and entertainment' in Legends Tour golf final Jim Gavin among '10 of the biggest names from sport and entertainment' in Legends Tour golf final
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2021 - Day Four - St Andrews John Murphy warms to his task after early setback
Jon Rahm file photo Jon Rahm bidding for unique hat-trick in Spain
John Murphy still swinging in the sixties

John Murphy continues hot streak with early move up Spanish Open leaderboard

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up