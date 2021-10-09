John Murphy still swinging in the sixties

KINSALE's John Murphy signed for a third successive round in the 60s as he maintained his run of consistent form at the Spanish Open in Madrid.
Murphy carded a Saturday 69 to go with a pair of 68s for a three-round total of 205, eight under par, and nine back of the leader and native hero Rafa Cabrera Bello, who signed for a 64 and stands seventeen under par.
The 23 year old Cork man will be frustrated with a closing bogey after a birdie on 16 to go with his gains on par on No's 4, 7 and 8 at Club de Campo Villa in Madrid.