John Murphy continues hot streak with early move up Spanish Open leaderboard

Kinsale golfer John Murphy has continued his strong form on the European Tour by moving into the top 15 at the Acciona Open de Espana.

The 23-year-old carded a second consecutive 68 to guarantee his place in the weekend's action at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, where he sat in 15th position on six-under as the late starters got underway.

It means a second cut made on the European Tour after his ninth-place finish at the Alfred Dunhill Links last weekend, which booked his ticket to Spain.

It was a particularly strong run in the middle of the round that made Murphy's day after a poor start.

Teeing off on the 10th, he recorded back-to-back bogey-fives on 12 and 13. He then responded with five birdies across his next six holes, 14, 15, 16, 18, and 1.

After a dropped shot at the next, he put more birdies together at 4 and 5 before a bogey at 6 was followed by three closing pars.

Murphy, who rose by 290 places in the Official World Golf Rankings after his performance in Scotland, is on pace for another rise from his current position of 606th in the world.

Wil Besseling of the Netherlands moved into the clubhouse lead on 13-under after the morning's action. He has yet to drop a shot as he followed his opening 64 with a 65.

He was soon joined by overnight leader Ross McGowan, who fired three birdies inside four holes to maintain the breakneck pace set by his first-round 61.

Three-in-a-row-chasing Jon Rahm was yet to get underway from his mark of eight-under.

The other Irish competitors, Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin, are set to miss the cut on one-over and four-over respectively as their rounds draw to a close.